New York City, NY

Intercept To Present At The Jefferies Virtual Healthcare Conference

By GlobeNewswire
NEW YORK, May 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq:ICPT), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases, today announced that Jerry Durso, President and Chief Executive Officer of Intercept, will present at the Jefferies Virtual Healthcare Conference on Thursday, June 3, 2021 at 11:30 a.m. ET.

A live webcast of the event will be available on the investor page of Intercept's website at http://ir.interceptpharma.com. An audio archive of the webcast will also be available on Intercept's website for approximately two weeks.

About Intercept Intercept is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases, including primary biliary cholangitis (PBC) and nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH). Founded in 2002 in New York, Intercept has operations in the United States, Europe and Canada. For more information, please visit www.interceptpharma.com or connect with the company on Twitter and LinkedIn.

CONTACT

For more information about Intercept, please contact:

Investor inquiries: investors@interceptpharma.com

Media inquiries: media@interceptpharma.com

Source: Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

