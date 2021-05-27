Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

NOW TV is dropping prices, and the timing for Friends fans couldn’t be better

By Neela Josh
gamingideology.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you don’t have Sky TV but would like to watch tonight’s FRIENDS: THE REUNION episode, there is another, and much cheaper, way to tune in. NOW (formally NOW TV) has just announced a deal offering customers its Entertainment pass at a discounted rate. In fact, there’s a whopping 50 percent discount, which means you get access to a range of channels including Sky One, Sky Witness, Sky Atlantic, GOLD, Comedy Central, Sky Comedy, and Sky Documentaries for just £ 9.99 a month instead of the usual £ 19.98.

gamingideology.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Justin Bieber
Person
James Corden
Person
Cindy Crawford
Person
Tom Selleck
Person
Lady Gaga
Person
Cara Delevingne
Person
Reese Witherspoon
Person
David Beckham
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sky Tv#Tv Deals#Sky Documentaries#Friends#Satellite Tv#Coming To Tv#Watch Tv#Streaming Tv#Best Tv Deals#Tv Customers#Sky Tv#Sky One#Sky Witness#Sky Sports#Cinema#Bts#Express Co Uk Sky#Hdr#Ios#Iphone
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
TV Series
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Sky Sport
News Break
Netflix
Related
TV SeriesZimbio

The First 'Friends' Reunion Trailer Couldn't Be More Exciting

It's the one where all your dreams come true, or at least we hope so, because the Friends reunion is actually happening. Like, for real. Seriously, this is not a drill. Apparently the Central Perk gang was just on a break and now they are reuniting for an unscripted special on HBO Max.
TV SeriesHello Magazine

Friends fans rejoice as first trailer drops for upcoming reunion

HBO dropped the first trailer for the upcoming reunion, and it shows Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer back on the set where it all began. As well as doing a table read of episodes, the stars also take part in a trivia...
ShoppingPosted by
The Hollywood Reporter

These ‘Friends’-Themed Products Couldn’t Be Any Cuter

Beloved Emmy-winning sitcom Friends said goodbye in 2006, but just because the finale aired 15 years ago doesn’t mean the fandom died down and the adoration has worn off. The sitcom phenomenon that dominated ‘90s through early 2000s Must-See TV only benefited from a continued life and a new generation of fans via reruns and streaming, and the thirst for more reached a fever pitch during the advent of the reboot and revival era TV is currently enjoying.
TV SeriesRoger Ebert

Friends: The Reunion is There for Fans of the Series

Longer than most movies on HBO Max, “Friends: The Reunion” lands on the streaming service tomorrow after years of fans clamoring to catch up with some of the most beloved TV characters in the history of the form. In a somewhat interesting decision, the special doesn’t really catch up as much as re-live. The 104-minute special has a lot of “The Chris Farley Show” energy—“Remember when that happened? That was great.”—but fans of Ross, Rachel, Monica, Chandler, Joey, and Phoebe are unlikely to care. It’s an event that’s most interesting when it’s the least forced, when these six actors who really grew up together in the public eye are allowed to wander the rebuilt sets of their apartments, asking each other what they remember from that formative chapter in their lives. Less effective are the superficial questions from host James Corden, or bits in which the cast table read memorable scenes from the history of the series (although, man, Kudrow still gives it her all.)
TV SeriesHuffingtonPost

One Person Didn't Make 'Friends' Reunion And Fans Aren't Happy

The full list of guest stars for the Friends reunion was announced on Thursday evening, with a host of A-listers joining the original cast for the unscripted special, premiering May 27 on HBO Max. As well as celebrity Friends fans like David Beckham, James Corden and Malala Yousafzai (not a...
TV SeriesComicBook

Netflix Is About to Lose Two All-Time Great TV Series

Though staples of the Netflix programming for years at this point, two of the best TV shows of all time are leaving the service very soon with the streamer confirming that both Twin Peaks (season 1 & 2) and the original version of The Twilight Zone will depart soon. In making their New Arrivals for June announcement Netflix confirmed that Wednesday, June 30 will be the last day to stream either title on the service and that they'll be gone on Thursday, July 1. These two shows hail from the vaults of ViacomCBS' various subsidiaries, meaning they'll likely be exclusive to Paramount+ in the near future since they're streaming there already.
TV Seriesdesignerwomen.co.uk

Netflix CANCELS two series dear to the public

Netflix continues to cancel audience favorite series after just one season, disgusting streaming subscribers. In less than seven days, the streaming canceled two series. The first was the comedy series “The Duchess”, created by actress Katherine Ryan. The audience figures weren’t enough for the streaming platform to renew production for another year (after being watched by 10 million users in 28 days). The first and only season consisted of six episodes.
TV ShowsTVGuide.com

The Best TV Shows and Movies to Watch in June on Netflix, Hulu, HBO Max, and Amazon Prime

While everyone waits for things to get back to "normal," TV is still in pandemic mode, happy to keep you glued to your couch with plenty of new shows and movies to watch. In fact, HBO Max is leading the charge with two Warner Bros. movies that will stream on HBO Max the same day they hit theaters: Lin-Manuel Miranda's musical In the Heights and the horror film The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It. HBO Max doesn't want you to leave your house ever again, and I'm strangely OK with that.
ElectronicsCNET

Prime Day prices now: Fitbit Sense drops to all-time-low $240 (save $89)

Yesterday it was the Roku Ultra, which hit an unexpectedly low, Black Friday-matching price a good month or so before Amazon Prime Day. Today, the Fitbit Sense is available for the lowest price on record: $240 for the white and gold version. (The carbon and graphite model remains at $300, at least for now.) It originally sold for $329. As always, this deal is available for a limited time and while supplies last.