It starts with a text about a fee for a parcel … and can end with criminals emptying your bank account. Victims and experts explain how to avoid it. When Julia Whittaker, 70, received a text in early March saying she had missed a delivery from Royal Mail, and she needed to pay a £2.99 fee to receive her parcel, she followed the instructions, and clicked through to make a payment. “It’s happened before where people haven’t paid the correct postage, and you are asked for the difference,” she says.