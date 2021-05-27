Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Immigration

Black Immigrants Joined in Solidarity With George Floyd Protesters

By Zeina Mohamme d
Posted by 
Teen Vogue
Teen Vogue
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Sarah Legesse identifies as Eritrean first, then African, then Black. But she understands that in the U.S., she’s Black first. She’d never thought about her race before her family left Eritrea, in 2012, for a mostly white Philadelphia suburb with a small Black community. But time and the rise of the Black Lives Matter movement a year later helped her understand her place in the American racial system and her responsibility to fight for racial equity.

www.teenvogue.com
View All 31 Commentsarrow_down
Teen Vogue

Teen Vogue

3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

The young person's guide to conquering (and saving) the world. ✨

 https://www.teenvogue.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
State
Georgia State
State
Connecticut State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Audre Lorde
Person
George Floyd
Person
Abner Louima
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black People#Washington Dc#Black Americans#Police Brutality#Racial Injustice#Immigrants#White Racism#Racial Justice#Activist Groups#Solidarity#Eritrean#American University#The Black Alliance#Just Immigration#Caribbean#Ghanaian American#The Pew Research Center#Ethiopian American#The East African#Gambian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Minorities
Place
Americas
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Immigration
News Break
Society
Related
MinoritiesPublishers Weekly

'New York Times' Journalists Tell Children: Black Lives Matter

Little more than a year after millions of Americans of all ages and races took to the streets in the wake of George Floyd’s murder at the hands of a Minneapolis police officer, denouncing systemic racism and demanding social reform, Houghton Mifflin Harcourt will publish a history of the Black Lives Matter movement for middle grade readers. Call and Response: The Story of Black Lives Matter by New York Times journalists Veronica Chambers and Jennifer Harlan and the NYT staff will be released on August 17 under HMH’s Versify children’s imprint curated by Kwame Alexander.
MinoritiesGreenfield Daily Reporter

Abdul Hakim-Shabazz: America is not a racist country

Is America a racist country? Of course not, even though some people think it is. In response to the president’s address to the joint session of Congress, U.S. Sen Tim Scott, R-South Carolina, said, “America is not a racist country.” You could have sworn that he just told a bunch of preschoolers that there was no Santa Claus nor Easter Bunny.
ProtestsVoice of America

George Floyd Protests Sparked Changes in Public, Private Sectors

May 25 will mark one year since a white police officer in Minneapolis killed George Floyd, a Black man. The resulting widespread U.S. protests against police brutality and systemic racism have had reverberations across industries and U.S. government. VOA Correspondent Mariama Diallo reports.
MinoritiesWashington Times

Police punished for speaking out against Black Lives Matter

Police officers across the country have been fired, demoted or otherwise disciplined for social media posts that voice opposition to Black Lives Matter and violence during racial justice protests. In recent weeks, two policewomen in New Jersey were fired or demoted for calling BLM protesters “terrorists,” and a police officer...
Minneapolis, MNspectrumnews1.com

George Floyd Square considered a symbol of 'continued protest for justice'

MINNEAPOLIS — Mileesha Smith doesn’t consider herself a volunteer. “Usually when you volunteer you get to volunteer for a certain amount of hours and then it’s over and you actually are volunteering for somebody,” Smith said. "So, I can’t necessarily say I’m volunteering. I can say I’ve given my life to something.”
Minoritiesrnbcincy.com

5 Incidents of Black People Dying By Police Violence After George Floyd

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER. Today (May 25), marks one full year since the senseless and tragic murder of George Floyd in Minneapolis by former police officer Derek Chauvin. The death, which was captured on smartphone video sparked a wave of shock and outrage—but wouldn’t prevent more Black people from dying senselessly at the hands of police.
ProtestsHISTORY.com

George Floyd is killed by a police officer, igniting historic protests

On the evening of May 25, 2020, white Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin kills George Floyd, a Black man, by kneeling on his neck for almost 10 minutes. The death, recorded by bystanders, touched off what may have been the largest protest movement in U.S. history and a nationwide reckoning on race and policing.
MinoritiesPosted by
HowStuffWorks

5 Things About Asian American History They Don't Teach in School

Street art in Unidad Park, Filipinotown, Los Angeles, depicting Filipino farmworkers Larry Itliong and Philip Vera Cruz, who banded together with Mexican civil rights activists Cesar Chavez and Dolores Huerta to boycott non-union grape growers in the Delano grape strike. Timothy Biley/Flickr (CC BY 2.0) "There are so many stereotypes...
MinoritiesColumbus Dispatch

The Other Side podcast: A year after the killing of George Floyd and summer protests

This week marks the one-year anniversary of the killing of a George Floyd, a Black man, by a white Minneapolis police offer who knelt with his knee on Floyd's neck. The video shot by a bystander sparked worldwide outrage. Tens of thousands of Americans took to the streets to protest racial injustice, and a national awakening spurred a top-to-bottom look at racial equality and social justice.