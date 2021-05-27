Black Immigrants Joined in Solidarity With George Floyd Protesters
Sarah Legesse identifies as Eritrean first, then African, then Black. But she understands that in the U.S., she’s Black first. She’d never thought about her race before her family left Eritrea, in 2012, for a mostly white Philadelphia suburb with a small Black community. But time and the rise of the Black Lives Matter movement a year later helped her understand her place in the American racial system and her responsibility to fight for racial equity.www.teenvogue.com