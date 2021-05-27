Black Immigrants Joined in Solidarity With George Floyd Protesters

Little more than a year after millions of Americans of all ages and races took to the streets in the wake of George Floyd’s murder at the hands of a Minneapolis police officer, denouncing systemic racism and demanding social reform, Houghton Mifflin Harcourt will publish a history of the Black Lives Matter movement for middle grade readers. Call and Response: The Story of Black Lives Matter by New York Times journalists Veronica Chambers and Jennifer Harlan and the NYT staff will be released on August 17 under HMH’s Versify children’s imprint curated by Kwame Alexander.