Streetlight Switch Approved
The Santa Fe City Council voted unanimously Wednesday night to approve a revised plan to convert city street lights from old fashioned bulbs to high-efficiency LEDs. The vote came after hours of debate about an amendment proposed by Councilor Mike Garcia that would have temporarily halted the project and required the city to hire an independent lighting engineer to review potential merits or problems of installing lights with a slightly lower color temperature—measured in kelvins—than those in the revised plan.www.sfreporter.com