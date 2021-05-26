Local Church Wants To End Homelessness in Utica, Jobs For Those In Need
The City of Utica and the Cornerstone Community Church on 500 Plant Street are created a new partnership to combat blight and chronic homelessness in Utica. Utica Mayor Robert Palmieri was joined by Pastor Mike Ballman and city and community partners at Proctor Park on Wednesday to announce the partnership to support the church’s social enterprise program, which employs persons who experience chronic homelessness.961theeagle.com