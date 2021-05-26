Local Church Wants To End Homelessness in Utica, Jobs For Those In Need

UTICA — The American Red Cross is assisting seven people after two separate fires in the City of Utica on Thursday. At about 1 a.m. Thursday, fire officials said Controlled Waste Systems Inc. workers Adam Sheldon, Beau Haden and Daniel Cruz discovered a fire at 1908 Storrs Ave. on the city’s south side. Officials said the trio called 9-1-1 and woke up the residents by pounding on the doors. The three adult occupants were able to escape the home without injury.