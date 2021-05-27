Calaxy, Built On The Hedera Network, Adds Initial Advisors From Dapper Labs, Liquefy, BlueSky, And Centre Consortium

NEW YORK, May 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Calaxy, otherwise known as the "Creator's Galaxy," today announced the appointment of four initial advisors - Roham Gharegozlou, Founder & CEO of Dapper Labs , the creators of NBA Top Shot, Adrian Lai, CEO of Liquefy , Rahul Kothari, researcher at BlueSky , Twitter's decentralized social networking effort, and Chad Richman, Sr. Legal Counsel for Centre Consortium .

Calaxy is the world's first social media app designed by creators for creators. On Calaxy, creators of all types can offer more direct and intimate experiences to their fans through a suite of familiar and new features that everyone will come to know and love. By using the Hedera network's cutting-edge distributed ledger technology, Calaxy's in-app experience will be both secure and seamless, putting the modern fan at the center of all the action.

Spencer Dinwiddie, CEO of Calaxy, noted, "Our sights are set on a decentralized future where creators will be able to foster, empower, and incentivize their communities via custom creator tokens, while simultaneously reaping the benefits of the first fully-integrated creator economy. We are thrilled to have such visionary advisors, who are driving innovation in the way creators interact with fans, how social media engagement develops, and in the development of crypto-native capital markets. They will help us deliver on our mission of enabling a robust creator ecosystem that benefits all."

Roham Gharegozlou, CEO of Dapper Labs, commented, "I'm amped to join Calaxy as an advisor and help reimagine fan interaction for the future. Calaxy's creator-first strategy is attracting an incredible range of NBA players, professional athletes, and talent, all of whom recognize its ability to deepen their direct fan engagement and expand the crypto universe to the masses."

Adrian Lai, CEO of Liquefy, said, "Fans around the globe, including here in APAC, crave a more direct relationship with creators. I am excited to join Calaxy as an advisor as they look to both provide more financial opportunities to creators, and give fans worldwide a more robust engagement experience."

Rahul Kothari is a Hedera community MVP and has worked extensively on various blockchains including Ethereum and Flow. He is also a member of Twitter's BlueSky project, which aims to develop an open and decentralized standard for social media. He joins Calaxy as a technical advisor, helping the company leverage and contribute to decentralized social media standards, like BlueSky, which may be adopted by large social networks in the future. Kothari added, "The first generation of social media has only scraped the surface in terms of how to create meaningful interactions and relationships. Working with Calaxy and BlueSky, I look forward to expanding on that vision for the next generation of creators and consumers, who are searching for a much deeper experience."

Chad Richman, the Senior Legal Counsel for Centre Consortium and co-founder of Clink.Social, commented, "The incredible transformation we are seeing in the financial system is teaching us that when you give people the right tools they will rapidly transform exploitative and exclusive systems into collaborative and inclusive ones. Calaxy is playing an important role in that transformation by delivering the tools that Creators and their Fans need to share together in the immense value that they create for each other."

Spencer Dinwiddie and Dr. Leemon Baird, co-founder and Chief Scientist of Hedera Hashgraph, will be onstage at Consensus 2021 today, May 27th, in a session on "Personal Tokens and the Creator Economy with Spencer Dinwiddie and Hedera Hashgraph". The conference notes that:

Spencer Dinwiddie is at the bleeding edge in thinking through how tokenization will rework the way athletes and entertainers monetize their talents, interact with their followers and achieve financial independence. The Brooklyn Nets point guard joins Leemon Baird of Hedera Hashgraph to discuss how personal tokens will facilitate creator ecosystems, how value will accrue within these ecosystems and how this all plays into the broader token economy.

About CalaxyCreated by NBA Player and technology enthusiast Spencer Dinwiddie, Calaxy, otherwise known as the "Creator's Galaxy" enables athletes, artists, influencers, or anyone with a large community to offer more holistic experiences to their fans. Through the benefits of cutting-edge blockchain and distributed ledger technology, Calaxy aims to propel us all into the future of fan engagement.

About Hedera Hedera is the most used enterprise-grade public network on which anyone can build secure, fair applications with real-time finality. The platform is owned and governed by a council of the world's leading organizations, including Avery Dennison, Boeing, Chainlink Labs, Dentons, Deutsche Telekom, DLA Piper, EDF (Électricité de France), eftpos, FIS (WorldPay), Google, IBM, LG Electronics, Magalu, Nomura Holdings, Shinhan Bank, Standard Bank Group, Swirlds, Tata Communications, University College London (UCL), Wipro, and Zain Group.

