Video Games

Monster Hunter Rise paid DLC pack includes new hairstyles and cat ears

By Editorial Team
gamingideology.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith the advent of Monster Hunter Rise Version 3.0, a new paid DLC pack, is now available to purchase. This new Monster Hunter Rise paid DLC pack includes two new haircuts and layered armor for the Hunter, Palico and Palamute. In addition, consumers can also buy two new background music tracks going back to the previous one Monster Hunter titles.

gamingideology.com
Person
Hunter
