Murder By Decree is coming to Blu-ray in June with new restoration

By Editorial Team
gamingideology.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStudioCanal has announced the Blu-ray, DVD and digital release of a brand new restoration of the 1979 classic mystery thriller Murder by decree in which Sherlock Holmes (Christopher Plummer) and Dr. John Watson (James Mason) pits against the infamous Whitechapel Murderer, Jack the Ripper. View the artwork and cover details here …

gamingideology.com
