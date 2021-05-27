Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Harvard, MA

Harvard Researchers and Clinicians Battle 'Silent Pandemic' of Mental Health Issues

By Ariel H. Kim
Harvard Crimson
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor nearly 15 months, the Covid-19 pandemic has halted everyday life in the United States and much of the world. As in-person interactions shifted to screens, tens of millions of people were forced to adapt to life under the persistent threat of a lethal virus. Although vaccines have tempered cases, Americans have been subjected to a year of isolation and uncertainty, taking a significant toll on their mental health.

www.thecrimson.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Harvard, MA
Harvard, MA
Health
Local
Massachusetts Health
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mental Health Issues#Child Health#Community Health#Mental Health Problems#Mental Illness#Clinical Depression#Mental Health Services#Americans#Harvard Medical School#Mgh#The Medical School#University#Mental Health Symptoms#Clinicians#Mental Health Resources#Mental Distress#Clinical Psychologists#Disease Control#Evidence Based Treatments#Psychiatric Practices
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Mental Health
News Break
Health
News Break
Public Health
Related
Mental HealthStamford Advocate

New Survey from OnlineTherapy.com Shows 80% of Therapists Face Mental Health Issues During the Pandemic

Survey finds that most mental health professionals have experienced mental health-related symptoms in the past year. OnlineTherapy.com, a premier global database that connects carefully vetted therapists with clients, surveyed 600 mental health providers about their experience delivering virtual care during the pandemic. The survey revealed challenges in virtual care and mental health-related issues affecting providers.
Minoritieskhn.org

Impact Of Racial Trauma In Pandemic On Mental Health

Also, a deep dive into the police use of so-called non-lethal weapons during protests in Minneapolis. Returning to “normal” life amid Covid, like going back to the office or school, will not be business as usual. In addition to living through a pandemic that has killed more than 570,000 people in the United States, Black, Indigenous and people of color have experienced immense racial trauma in the past year, from the murder of George Floyd exactly one year ago on May 25, 2020, to the Atlanta spa shooting in March. (Stieg, 5/25)
Spokane, WAKHQ Right Now

Mental health issues among children spike amid pandemic

SPOKANE, Wash. - While COVID-19 is a public health crisis, it’s created a parallel epidemic involving mental health, especially among younger people. According to the CDC, among children 12 to 17-years-old, there was a 31 percent spike in mental health emergency room visits last year. As the world starts to reopen, Spokane's Health Officer says now is not the time to move on from your child's mental health. It's time to start paying attention.
Miami, FLPosted by
The Wild Hunt

In terms of mental health, the pandemic will end and linger

MIAMI – As we conclude Mental Health Awareness month, many individuals feel hopeful at the same time they feel exhausted. Many are reporting how difficult it is to even get out of bed and face the day, but they are reporting a loss of interest in plans, a sense of slowness, disrupted sleep patterns, and, perhaps most pervasively, a constant mental fog.
Mental HealthPosted by
The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal

Social services director sees importance of mental health services during pandemic

Editor’s Note: The Human Impact is an ongoing series about marginalized people in our communities and the disproportionate impact of COVID-19 upon them. NEW ALBANY • Nakimia Agnew was still shaping the relatively new behavioral health program for North Mississippi Primary Health Care (NMPHC) when COVID-19 changed the way her work looked on a day to day basis.
Louisville, KYPosted by
WHAS11

Post pandemic mental health: How to keep the conversation going for adults and children

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — May is mental health awareness month and during the pandemic—mental health has become a top priority for many. "We are social animals," said Dr. Stephen Taylor, Peace Hospital. "We like to be together and the isolation and the social distancing that we’ve experienced with this pandemic has been very difficult. We’ve seen a lot more anxiety, a lot more depression."
Mental HealthBakersfield Channel

Progress made with mental health deaths likely undone by pandemic

Experts say progress made in 2019 in the area of mental health deaths was likely undone by the pandemic. “The increase in terms of alcohol, drugs and suicide may have to do as well with the pressures people are experiencing in their lives,” said John Auerbach, President and CEO of Trust for America's Health, a nonpartisan nonprofit.
Mental Healthcisco.com

Mental Health: The hidden pandemic in a world remade by COVID-19

While we grappled physically with COVID-19, donning masks and using hand sanitizer to protect ourselves against an unseen virus, another invisible pandemic was taking hold. Behind snarky memes and jokes about too many wine bottles on the curb, lies a grim reality: the upheaval, isolation, fear, sadness, and uncertainty of the COVID-19 pandemic profoundly impacted mental health across the world. In the US alone, more than 32% of consumers reported experiencing anxiety or depression as a result of the pandemic.10.
Wilkes County, NCWilkes Journal Patriot

Mental health issues to be discussed June 8

United Way of Wilkes announced that it partnered with a nonprofit in Wilkes County to provide a panel discussion on mental health issues live on Facebook starting at noon June 8. Panelists will be mental health care workers with a combined 80 years of experience. They will discuss topics such...
Vermillion, SDVermillion Plain Talk

Pandemic Contributing To Pediatric Mental Health Problems

As the efforts to curb the COVID-19 virus continue, we are learning more and more about how it has affected our society. “It’s been a very different year across all ages,” said local pediatrician Matthew Krell, M.D. “We’ve had families that have been at home isolated for the first few months, people not working or working from home and that has moved on to a return to school for our local district this fall and our university’s been put under a lot of different guidelines.”
Mental HealthPosted by
The Madras Pioneer

Walmsley, O'Brien: Pandemic left big impact on substance use, mental health

Bethany Walmsley is executive director for the Returning Veterans Project. Mark O'Brien is with RALI and an expert on criminal justice and addiction.The COVID-19 pandemic that began in early 2020, leading to stay-at-home orders, quarantines, and school and business closures has resulted in more than 167,000 infections and nearly 2,500 deaths in Oregon. We all want to get back to normal, but as we look to the future, we must also recommit to the fight against the opioid crisis that has been exacerbated by the pandemic as well as support those experiencing heightened mental health issues. Mental health and substance...
Mental Healthdailyutahchronicle.com

Alexander: Legitimize Mental Health Issues At Work

The American economy I know is built on the efforts and labor of the individual worker. Cashiers at grocery stores, restaurant cooks, bank tellers, firefighters and all other occupations work to drive the economy forward. Without their hard work, society would come to an abrupt halt and fall apart. As...
Mental Healthmariposagazette.com

Be proactive when dealing with mental health issues

Tiffany RomeroMay is Mental Health Awareness Month. It is a month of raising awareness around an invisible illness in hopes of changing the stigma and discrimination that is associated with it. According to the World Health Organization, mental health is “a state of well-being in which the individual realizes his...
Hanover, NHWCAX

Dartmouth initiative to address students’ pandemic stress, mental health

HANOVER, N.H. (WCAX) - Dartmouth College is hiring more staff to help students who are struggling with the added stress caused by the pandemic. It has been widely reported that the pandemic has taken a toll on people’s mental health, and that includes college students. Now, Dartmouth College says it is taking additional steps to support those who are struggling.
Placer County, CASierra Sun

One tough job: Fire agencies battle mental health stigmas

With fire seasons lasting longer and wildland firefighters working more hours, agencies around the basin are working to address mental health concerns among their crews. Even during a mild fire season, firefighting is a physically and mentally taxing job. Tahoe Douglas Fire Protection District Crews work 16-hour days on 14-day assignments and typically have two days off between each assignment.