Harvard Researchers and Clinicians Battle 'Silent Pandemic' of Mental Health Issues

Bethany Walmsley is executive director for the Returning Veterans Project. Mark O'Brien is with RALI and an expert on criminal justice and addiction.The COVID-19 pandemic that began in early 2020, leading to stay-at-home orders, quarantines, and school and business closures has resulted in more than 167,000 infections and nearly 2,500 deaths in Oregon. We all want to get back to normal, but as we look to the future, we must also recommit to the fight against the opioid crisis that has been exacerbated by the pandemic as well as support those experiencing heightened mental health issues. Mental health and substance...