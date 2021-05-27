Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

PS5 Standard Edition will even break out next month; Horizon Zero Dawn PC registered 250% ROI so far

By Editorial Team
gamingideology.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSony’s annual Investor Relations Day continued with a detailed presentation of the Game & Network Services segment, where we learned that the PS5 Standard Edition will break even next month. Interestingly, Jim Ryan, CEO of Sony Interactive Entertainment, also noted that the importance of console revenue in the company’s business model has diminished dramatically in recent years. While it accounted for nearly half of revenues at the start of the PlayStation 4 generation, it shrank to just a fifth of the total in fiscal year 2020, while software, services and peripherals accounted for the remaining 80% .

gamingideology.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Roi#Pc Game#Break Even#Pc Sales#Console Sales#Hardware Sales#Ps5 Standard Edition#Horizon Zero Dawn Pc#Steamspy#Q A#Firewalk Studios#Epic Games Store#Pc Gaming#Console Revenue#Sales Data#Mobile#Strategy#Investment#Company#Standard
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
Country
India
News Break
SONY
News Break
Sony Interactive Entertainment
Country
China
Related
Video Gamesvideogameschronicle.com

Sony claims the PlayStation 5 standard edition will break even in June

Sony Interactive Entertainment (SIE) has claimed that the high-end PlayStation 5 model will break even beginning in June 2021. Having launched in November 2020, PS5 is priced at $500/€500/£450 for the standard edition and $400/€400/£360 for the digital edition, with the only difference between them being the former’s inclusion of a disc drive.
RetailComing Soon!

The Falconeer: Warrior Edition Out on Switch, PS4, and PS5 in August

The critically acclaimed third-person air combat game The Falconeer has been out on Xbox consoles and PC since late last year. Now, the game is soaring to other platforms. Wired Productions and independent developer Tomas Sala announced on Wednesday that an enhanced version of The Falconeer would be launching on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and Nintendo Switch on August 5, 2021. The Falconeer: Warrior Edition will include all of the updates and additional content that have been released for the game to date and will also contain the all-new content pack Edge of the World.
Video Gamesnichegamer.com

PS5 Has Sold Twice as Well as Xbox Series X/S So Far This Year

Compared to the Xbox Series X/S, the PlayStation 5 has sold almost twice as well according to a market analytics firm. Data from Ampere Analysis concerning first quarter sales of video game consoles shows the PlayStation 5 reportedly outselling the new Xbox console almost 2 to 1. The firm cites the unpredictable availability of both consoles as an inhibitor on sales.
Video Gamesgamerevolution.com

Where is the Horizon Zero Dawn PS5 upgrade?

One of Sony’s biggest and most divisive games, The Last of Us 2, finally (and suddenly) got its highly anticipated PS5 update. While the game already ran at 4K on PS4 Pro, the PS5 update doubles the frame rate while also keeping that same high resolution and visual fidelity. This is just the latest popular Sony game to get such an update, which further points the finger at other studios that haven’t unleashed similar patches. Guerrilla Games is one of those studios as there has still been no word of a Horizon Zero Dawn PS5 upgrade.
Video GamesTom's Guide

PS5 restock at Game sold out — where to find inventory next

Update: Game is now sold out of PS5 consoles, but check our PS5 restock hub for the latest restock news as we get it. It's already been a fairly strong week in terms of PS5 restocks, with both AO and Amazon dropping stock of the console the last few days. but it's just got even better for gamers still on the hunt for a PS5 as Game has a restock right now.
Video Gameswccftech.com

A PS5 Exclusive Final Fantasy Will Be Announced Next Month – Rumor

A new Final Fantasy game is getting announced at this year's E3 by Square Enix, according to rumors circulating online. Speaking on the ResetERA forums, Navtra, who proved to be extremely reliable in the past in regards to Square Enix rumors, revealed that at least one more major announcement related to the series will be coming at the E3, alongside updates on already announced titles like Final Fantasy XVI.
Video Gamessirusgaming.com

Days Gone Player Steam Count Lower Than Horizon Zero Dawn

It was recently revealed that despite its popularity on Steam, video game Days Gone on PC actually has a lower concurrent player count than the other popular PS4 turned PC port title. According to website Steam DB, the second PlayStation exclusive turned PC port has not become quite as successful...
Video GamesPosted by
GAMINGbible

‘Biomutant’ Review: Horizon Zero Dawn Meets Fable In New Open-World RPG

What do you get when you take Horizon Zero Dawn, mix it with Fable and add a sprinkling of Kung Fu Panda? You get Biomutant, and yes, it really is as delightful as it sounds. An action-RPG with exciting combat, quirky characters and a world rich in life, developer Experiment 101 has produced a masterful title that recreates the sense of wonder you felt the first time you played a fantastical open-world adventure game.
Video GamesTouchArcade

‘Divinity: Original Sin 2’ from Larian Studios and Elverils Is Finally Out Now Worldwide and It Is a Superb Conversion So Far

Ever since it was revealed at WWDC last year, I’ve been looking forward to playing Larian Studios’ amazing Divinity: Original Sin 2 on yet another platform. I’ve played Divinity: Original Sin 2 on Steam, PS4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch over the years and while the Switch version is impressive for the platform, I’ve been blown away by how good Divinity: Original Sin 2 is on iPad. I’ve played it over the last few days on iPad Pro (2020) and it looks and runs brilliantly in the opening hours that I’ve replayed a few times now to check different control schemes, local co-op, and more. Before getting into the actual game on iPad, there are a few things to keep in mind. The initial download is under 4GB but you will need to download about 13GB from within the game from when you finish off the initial section. There is no warning for this so make sure you have enough free space. I had to redo a few minutes of gameplay because I didn’t have that much free space initially. I was initially surprised at the small download size compared to other platforms but the total size of just over 17GB (make sure you have 18GB free) makes sense. I think this is now the largest iOS game exceeding even the likes of XCOM 2 and Genshin Impact‘s size with everything installed and updated as well.
Video Gamesmxdwn.com

7 Horizons Announced For PC And Consoles

Today indie developer and publisher RedDeerGames has announced that their new game 7 Horizons will be launching later this year on PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch. RedDeerGames has published a number of indie games in the past including Cyber Protocol and Brawl Chess. 7 Horizons is a 2D platformer shooter that is reminiscent of classic games such as Megaman and Rayman.
Video Gamesgamerevolution.com

Is Horizon Forbidden West a PS5 exclusive?

Horizon Forbidden West has been one of the most hotly anticipated PlayStation exclusives since its first reveal. Much ado has been made about the game’s potential on the PlayStation 5, but all this hype raises a question. Will Horizon Forbidden West release for the PlayStation 4? Or is Aloy’s latest adventure exclusive to the PlayStation 5?
Video GamesPosted by
GAMINGbible

The ‘Horizon Zero Dawn’ Follow-Up I Really Want Is A Prequel, Not A Sequel

With the all-online E3 looming, promising a bounty of new-game reveals and substantial updates on announced titles we're already excited for, it's highly likely that Guerrilla Games' Horizon Forbidden West - which was confirmed in June 2020 - will finally receive a release date. (Or, maybe, on May 27 - thanks, Guerrilla, for posting that as I wrote this.) Currently pencilled for late 2021, the PlayStation-exclusive open-world action-RPG, the sequel to 2017's celebrated Horizon Zero Dawn, is a tentpole project for Sony's first year of PS5, and it'd be disappointing indeed if it slipped into 2022 (which is when we're expecting the God of War sequel).