PS5 Standard Edition will even break out next month; Horizon Zero Dawn PC registered 250% ROI so far

Ever since it was revealed at WWDC last year, I’ve been looking forward to playing Larian Studios’ amazing Divinity: Original Sin 2 on yet another platform. I’ve played Divinity: Original Sin 2 on Steam, PS4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch over the years and while the Switch version is impressive for the platform, I’ve been blown away by how good Divinity: Original Sin 2 is on iPad. I’ve played it over the last few days on iPad Pro (2020) and it looks and runs brilliantly in the opening hours that I’ve replayed a few times now to check different control schemes, local co-op, and more. Before getting into the actual game on iPad, there are a few things to keep in mind. The initial download is under 4GB but you will need to download about 13GB from within the game from when you finish off the initial section. There is no warning for this so make sure you have enough free space. I had to redo a few minutes of gameplay because I didn’t have that much free space initially. I was initially surprised at the small download size compared to other platforms but the total size of just over 17GB (make sure you have 18GB free) makes sense. I think this is now the largest iOS game exceeding even the likes of XCOM 2 and Genshin Impact‘s size with everything installed and updated as well.