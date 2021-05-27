PS5 Standard Edition will even break out next month; Horizon Zero Dawn PC registered 250% ROI so far
Sony’s annual Investor Relations Day continued with a detailed presentation of the Game & Network Services segment, where we learned that the PS5 Standard Edition will break even next month. Interestingly, Jim Ryan, CEO of Sony Interactive Entertainment, also noted that the importance of console revenue in the company’s business model has diminished dramatically in recent years. While it accounted for nearly half of revenues at the start of the PlayStation 4 generation, it shrank to just a fifth of the total in fiscal year 2020, while software, services and peripherals accounted for the remaining 80% .gamingideology.com