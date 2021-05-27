FactSet Furthers Racial Equity And Inclusion Efforts By Joining Management Leadership For Tomorrow's Black Equity At Work Certification Program

NORWALK, Conn., May 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FactSet (FDS) - Get Report (FDS) - Get Report, a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications, and industry-leading service, today announced it has joined national leadership nonprofit Management Leadership for Tomorrow (MLT)'s latest cohort of companies committed to becoming MLT Black Equity at Work Certified.

MLT Black Equity at Work is a pioneering certification program that establishes a standard for employers to take an empirical, results-oriented approach to bolstering Black equity within their organizations. The initiative was instituted in 2020 and now includes more than forty industry-leading companies.

"FactSet is committed to doing the work necessary to foster a culture of equity," said Vinay Kapoor, FactSet's Senior Vice President and Global Chief Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Officer. "Holding ourselves accountable to MLT Black Equity at Work standards will be a guiding compass as we strive to further the inclusion of Black Americans within our workforce. The steps we take as a result will help us in our efforts to drive meaningful, measurable change."

FactSet's commitment to MLT Black Equity at Work aligns with the Company's broader Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DE&I) strategy, as outlined in its 2020 Corporate Responsibility Report . FactSet continues to grow inclusive cultures globally and has created a Global DE&I Council. The Company looks to foster a more diverse workforce at all levels by investing in engagement programs for all employees; educating its workforce on unconscious bias and how to become supportive allies; sponsoring leadership opportunities and cultural events; focusing recruitment and retention efforts; and transparently reporting progress.

As part of the Certification process, FactSet will develop a detailed three-year plan for MLT's approval, which will determine measurable goals under the following five pillars:

Black representation at every level;

Compensation equity;

Inclusive, anti-racist work environment;

Racially just business practices; and,

Racial justice contributions and investments

Once the plan is approved and Certification is granted by MLT, FactSet will be able to renew annually by maintaining a qualifying score.

About FactSet

