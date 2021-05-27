Cancel
NV5 Awards 2021 National Society Of Black Engineers Scholarships

By GlobeNewswire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 5 days ago

HOLLYWOOD, Fla., May 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NV5 Global, Inc. (the "Company" or "NV5") (Nasdaq: NVEE), a provider of compliance, technology, and engineering consulting solutions, announced today that it has awarded the first ten academic scholarships through a five-year $275,000 commitment to the National Society of Black Engineers (NSBE).

Scholarships were awarded to undergraduate and graduate level students from all six NSBE Regions based on personal essays, educational accomplishments, and professional recommendations. This year's award recipients are studying a variety of disciplines, including chemical, civil, electrical, industrial, and mechanical engineering; material science and engineering; and computer science.

Congratulations to this year's scholarship recipients:

  • Ginikachi Anyene - State University of New York at Binghampton
  • Amman Askaw - Cal Poly
  • Ayooluwa Balogun - Duke University
  • Demetri Blackwood - Kettering University
  • Ngozi Ezeokek - University of Washington
  • Danielle Holt - Villanova University
  • Chad Jones - Southern University and A&M College
  • Stephanie Jones - Northwestern University
  • Tasimba Jonga - University of Tennessee, Knoxville
  • Abubakir Siedahmed - California State University, Los Angeles

With over 24,000 members worldwide, the mission of NSBE is "to increase the number of culturally responsible Black Engineers who excel academically, succeed professionally, and positively impact the community."

"The future of the nation's infrastructure will be shaped by a diverse and talented pool of engineers and scientists, and it is important to us to contribute to the education and development of the next generation of technical professionals," said Dickerson Wright, PE, Chairman and CEO of NV5.

"NV5 is very pleased with the quantity and quality of scholarship applications received from NSBE members," said Dr. Carl Henderson, PE, GE, Chief Diversity Officer for NV5. "The applicants truly meet the intent and goals of the NSBE mission statement, and we look forward to our continued relationship with NSBE and its members."

To learn more about NV5's environmental, social, and corporate governance initiatives, please visit www.NV5.com/ESG.

About NV5NV5 Global, Inc. (NVEE) - Get Report is a provider of compliance, technology, and engineering consulting solutions for public and private sector clients supporting infrastructure, utility, and building assets and systems. The Company primarily focuses on six business verticals: testing, inspection & consulting, infrastructure engineering, utility services, buildings & program management, environmental health sciences, and geospatial technology services. NV5 operates out of more than 100 offices nationwide and abroad. For additional information, please visit the Company's website at www.NV5.com. Also visit the Company on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook, and Vimeo.

Forward-Looking StatementsThis press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The Company cautions that these statements are qualified by important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those reflected by the forward-looking statements contained in this news release. Such factors include: (a) changes in demand from the local and state government and private clients that we serve; (b) general economic conditions, nationally and globally, and their effect on the market for our services; (c) competitive pressures and trends in our industry and our ability to successfully compete with our competitors; (d) changes in laws, regulations, or policies; and (e) the "Risk Factors" set forth in the Company's most recent SEC filings. All forward-looking statements are based on information available to the Company on the date hereof, and the Company assumes no obligation to update such statements, except as required by law.

Investor Relations ContactNV5 Global, Inc. Jack CochranVice President, Marketing & Investor RelationsTel: +1-954-637-8048Email: ir@nv5.com

Source: NV5 Global, Inc.

