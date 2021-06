News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Hyster-Yale Group confirms the uninterrupted production and EPA emissions certification of ICE-powered Hyster and Yale brand lift trucks. With lift truck power systems subject to strict emissions standards for internal combustion engines and demand for electric options continuing to grow, the company is positioned with a secure, emissions-compliant engine supply and electric options for a growing range of equipment. The full complement of ICE-powered Yale and Hyster lift trucks are ready to be quoted, ordered and deployed to help keep supply chains moving.