Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Small Business

Draper Hero Institute Announces Best & Worst States To Start A Business

By PR Newswire
Posted by 
TheStreet
TheStreet
 5 days ago

SAN MATEO, Calif., May 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Following March's launch of the Draper Innovation Index (DII) Global where new data identified the most promising environments for innovative businesses globally, today, the Draper Hero Institute announced their DII US that compares US states by a variety of metrics and indicators.

"People are mobile. There is a reason why so many startups are moving from California to Texas, Washington and Florida," said Tim Draper, Founder of the Draper Hero Institute. "Our new US innovation index aggregates a variety of metrics and indicators including: freedom vs regulations (5G, banking, insurance, historical); venture capital investment and trends; capital gains top tax rate; strength of the tech workforce; strength of education; demographics trends; and high tech employment, in order to assess each state's ability to support startup creation and success. The DII US will provide a vital resource for businesses, VC's and state governments to assess their economic vitality."

The economic recovery from COVID-19 offers a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for states to attract entrepreneurs and investors, especially in the context of a dramatically changing workplace. Remote work's now mainstream status, for instance, opens up the competition for tech workers and startups to every single state, not just traditional tech powerhouses.

"The ability to drill-down and understand the Draper Innovation Index at a more granular sub-national level is essential to understanding which states could be a good environment for innovation and economic investment," said Salim Sawaya, Lead for location intelligence technology provider Esri's Nonprofit & Global Organizations Team. "Esri and our partner Blue Raster continue to support the Draper Hero Institute find and use authoritative datasets for their US states index so that investors and innovators can leverage the power of location intelligence through GIS to identify the states that hold the most potential or promise."

The DII US includes three major scenarios: Balanced, Tech Innovation Environment and Regulatory and Tax Environment. These scenarios weight six sub-indices, providing a look at state performance in a variety of categories.

For example, California, the long-time leader in US innovation and entrepreneurship is still a major force, but others are catching up in this category and have surpassed the state on the other important DII ranking components. Silicon Valley has long driven high-tech employment, innovation and entrepreneurship, giving the state a significant foothold in our Tech Innovation Environment scenario. Massachusetts can thank its world-renown academic and research institutions such as Massachusetts Institute of Technology ( MIT) for its second place ranking while Washington's continued tech employment growth - 34 percent over the past 10 years - and history as the birthplace for major tech organizations including Microsoft and Amazon helped edge it into third place.

"One key takeaway is just how much the innovation and entrepreneurship climate varies from state to state. In order to remain relevant in an increasingly competitive market for talent, employers and capital investment, states need to know just how they stack up against their neighbors and rivals ," said Dr. Wallace Walrod DHI's Chief Economic Advisor. "The DII US allows for these comparisons in multiple areas, such as small business policy and tax environment."

About Draper Hero InstituteFounded by legendary Silicon Valley venture capitalist and entrepreneur Timothy C. Draper, Draper Hero Institute (DHI) provides applicable and modern resources for future entrepreneurs globally and ensures inclusiveness and opportunities for all. As an action-based research institution, DHI focuses its efforts on non-traditional pathways to guide future entrepreneurs in the new economy. Through programs that ignite innovative research; united through connectivity and networking; and mentoring efforts through applied education, DHI provides a portal for creative thinking and ultimately driving change to better prepare future entrepreneurs to take on heroic endeavors.

https://www.draperhero.org/

About ESRIEsri, the global market leader in geographic information system (GIS) software, location intelligence, and mapping, helps customers unlock the full potential of data to improve operational and business results. Founded in 1969 in Redlands, California, USA, Esri software is deployed in more than 350,000 organizations globally and in over 200,000 institutions in the Americas, Asia and the Pacific, Europe, Africa, and the Middle East, including Fortune 500 companies, government agencies, nonprofits, and universities. Esri has regional offices, international distributors, and partners providing local support in over 100 countries on six continents. With its pioneering commitment to geospatial information technology, Esri engineers the most innovative solutions for digital transformation, the Internet of Things (IoT), and advanced analytics.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/draper-hero-institute-announces-best--worst-states-to-start-a-business-301299104.html

SOURCE Draper Hero Institute

TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
274
Followers
19K+
Post
51K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
California State
State
Massachusetts State
State
Florida State
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tim Draper
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Research Institution#Business Innovation#Technology Innovation#Digital Innovation#The Draper Hero Institute#Vc#Blue Raster#Gis#Mit#Dhi#Esriesri#Dii#Innovative Research#Major Tech Organizations#History#Innovative Businesses#Analytics#Heroic Endeavors#Silicon Valley#Capital Investment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Microsoft
News Break
Entrepreneurship
News Break
Small Business
News Break
Economy
News Break
Amazon
Related
Health Servicesbeckershospitalreview.com

10 best, worst states for healthcare of people over 65

Minnesota is the best state for elderly healthcare, and Oklahoma is the worst, according to an analysis by MedicareGuide.com, an insurance technology company. To determine states with the best and worst healthcare for adults older than 65, analysts examined cost, access and quality in the 50 states and Washington, D.C., using 24 metrics ranging from prescription drug prices per capita to cancer mortality rate. Each metric was graded on a 100-point scale, with 100 being the best elderly healthcare at the most affordable cost. Analysts then determined each state's weighted average across all metrics to calculate its overall score. More information about the methodology is available here.
Small BusinessThrive Global

Allan Draper of “The Business Growth Pod”: “Be able to take risks”

Our company is different because we lead with our mission to help the community in everything we do. We created a company culture that gives our employees the opportunity to give back to their local community and provide a service that makes a difference for each individual homeowner. part of my series about the “How to Take Your Company from Good to Great,”, I had the pleasure of interviewing Allan Draper.
Travel104.1 WIKY

The Best and Worst Affordable Travel Destinations in the U.S.

Last summer was a bust for travel, but this summer should be all-clear for vaccinated Americans, at least here in the U.S. WalletHub.com crunched the numbers to create a list of the best “budget-friendly” U.S. destinations. They analyzed 100 of the largest metro areas across 42 “key indicators” . ....
CollegesMySanAntonio

U.S. Department of State's Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs Announces Fulbright HBCU Institutional Leaders

WASHINGTON (PRWEB) May 24, 2021. Today, the U.S. Department of State’s Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs (ECA) announced it has designated 20 Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) as this year’s annual Fulbright HBCU Institutional Leaders, recognizing their noteworthy engagement with the Fulbright Program, which is currently celebrating its 75th anniversary.
EconomyWired

Inside Silicon Valley’s Mayo Marketing Madness

In 2013, the San Francisco–based startup Hampton Creek, today known as Eat Just, launched its first product—an eggless, plant-based mayo. The press release claimed it was “the world's first food product to utilize a plant protein that consistently outperforms an animal protein.” This, even though soybeans had been mined for their functional capabilities in foods—for both animal feed and human nutrition—as far back as 1940. Regardless, journalists went wild.
Personal Financeftnnews.com

Best and Worst Countries for Living and Working Abroad - 2021

With more than 12,000 respondents the world’s largest expat community revealed insights into expat life in 59 countries and rank them from best to worst for living and working. InterNation's Expat Insider survey for 2021 offers in-depth information on expats’ satisfaction with the quality of life, ease of settling in,...
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Sientra Announces Addition Of Vice President Of Research & Development

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., June 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sientra, Inc. (SIEN) - Get Report ("Sientra" or the "Company"), a medical aesthetics company uniquely focused on plastic surgeons, today announced the appointment of Denise Dajles as Vice President of Research & Development, effective today. In this new role, Ms. Dajles will report to Chief Executive Officer Ron Menezes and lead Sientra's R&D and medical affairs teams.
ConstructionPosted by
TheStreet

Global Vinyl Siding Demand - Historical And Future Challenges

CLEVELAND, June 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Because of its popularity in the US and Canada, vinyl accounts for a much larger share of siding demand in North America - 25% in 2019 - than it does in most other regions. The material comprises less than 1% of the siding market in Mexico, where stucco is the most popular material.
Real EstatePosted by
TheStreet

Office Evolution Expands In Houston With First Landlord Deal

CYPRESS, Texas, June 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Office Evolution, the largest provider of locally owned and operated coworking locations in the United States, is expanding in the Greater Houston area with its first existing landlord deal. The deal marks the first time since Office Evolution opened its doors in 2003, an existing asset owner becomes a franchisee and has chosen a franchise model to enhance the asset and incorporate flex into their building. Located at 14150 Huffmeister Road in Cypress, Texas, the new owners will be Putul and Samir Banerjie.
EconomySilicon Republic

Altada: Helping businesses to unlock the potential of AI

Hailing from Cork, Altada offers its clients deep domain knowledge on AI and deep learning as these technologies trigger transformation journeys across industries. ‘Altada’ comes from the combination of two words. The ‘alt’ is for alt data – that is, alternatives to traditional data sources which are increasingly being used to provide deeper insight for decision-makers.
EducationPoets and Quants

MBA Salaries & Bonuses At The Leading U.S. B-Schools

Gaudy numbers sometimes obscure larger trends. In 2020, a newly graduated MBA from Stanford Graduate School of Business accepted a job in financial services in the West for a base salary of $400,000. Two Harvard Business School MBAs reported starting salaries of $375,000 — one of them, notably, at a nonprofit. At Columbia Business School, an international MBA in finance pulled down a cool $375K, as well.
TV SeriesBBC

The best and worst of US remakes of UK shows

Whenever US TV makers decide to remake a hit UK television show the results can often be mixed. This Country is the latest programme to be adapted for an American audience. The US version will be called Welcome to Flatch, and characters Kerry and Kurtan Mucklowe will instead be cousins Kelly and Shrub Mallet.