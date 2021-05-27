Cancel
Vectra AI Joins Microsoft Intelligent Security Association (MISA)

By PR Newswire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 5 days ago

SAN JOSE, Calif., May 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Vectra AI, a leader in threat detection and response, today announced that it has joined the Microsoft Intelligent Security Association (MISA). MISA is an ecosystem of independent software vendors and managed security service providers currently spearheading enterprise defense against the latest cyber threats.

Vectra was nominated to MISA for integrating its Cognito platform with Microsoft Defender for Endpoint and Microsoft Azure Sentinel to better serve an organization's security operations center (SOC) by reducing workload and amplifying accurate threat response. Through this collaboration with Microsoft, joint customers benefit from well-coordinated responses which allows customers to block and isolate attackers rather than resources, while also reducing attacker dwell times that drive risk for the business.

"Collaboration is key to succeeding against today's threat environment," said Randy Schirman, Vectra VP, Partnerships. "Our technology excels at accelerating threat detection and investigation through AI-enriched network metadata so security teams can hunt known and unknown threats in real-time. We are proud to join this network of innovation-driven security vendors who are committed to enhancing protection for our joint customers."

"Members of the Microsoft Intelligent Security Association, like Vectra AI, offer solutions that supercharge defense work against a world of increasingly sophisticated fast-moving threats," said Rob Lefferts, Corporate Vice President, Microsoft Defender. "The integration of Microsoft 365 with their solutions allows us to work together to help customers navigate the security landscape."

Vectra also recently unveiled the availability of its Cognito platform in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace, an online store providing applications and services for use on Microsoft Azure. Organizations interested in using the Vectra Cognito platform across cloud, data center, networks and IoT/OT can now test or purchase Cognito on Azure Marketplace using their pre-existing agreements with Microsoft.

To learn more, please visit the Microsoft Azure Marketplace.

About VectraVectra ® is a leader in threat detection and response - from cloud and data center workloads to user and IoT devices. Its Cognito ® platform accelerates threat detection and investigation using AI to enrich network metadata it collects and stores with the right context to detect, hunt and investigate known and unknown threats in real time. Vectra offers four applications on the Cognito platform to address high-priority use cases. Cognito Stream ™ sends security-enriched metadata to data lakes and SIEMs. Cognito Recall ™ is a cloud-based application to store and investigate threats in enriched metadata. Cognito Detect ™ uses AI to reveal and prioritize hidden and unknown attackers at speed. And Cognito Detect for Office 365 and Azure AD™ finds and stops attacks in enterprise SaaS applications and the Microsoft 365 ecosystem. For more information, visit vectra.ai.

Press Contact Nathaniel HawthorneLumina Communications for Vectra vectra@luminapr.com

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/vectra-ai-joins-microsoft-intelligent-security-association-misa-301300473.html

SOURCE Vectra

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/
