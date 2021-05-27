Cancel
At The 42nd Annual Telly Awards, The Mic Africa Wins Gold And Silver

By PR Newswire
NEW YORK, May 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Founder and CEO of TBTM Studios, Derrick N. Ashong, "DNA," and his team have built a Digital Media platform, Take Back The Mic (TBTM), that powered the launch of the first music competition format born in Africa for export around the world. Derrick Ashong's two-time Emmy finalist digital series, "The World Cup of Hip Hop," evolved into The Mic: Africa,the music competition and docu-series that connects African music, arts and culture with a new generation of fans worldwide.

The winning entry for the Telly Awards was a documentary short on The Mic: Africa's season winner Fecko, directed by fellow Nigerian ChiChi Nwoko. The Mic: Africa was one of 25 productions shortlisted by a panel of industry experts who chose from over 12,000 contestants, including HBO, Disney+, Al-Jazeera, Netflix, Electronic Arts, among others.

  • The Mic: Africa (Winner Profile) is the People's Telly Winner in People's Telly: Television Series/Shows/Segments (Official Listing)
  • The Mic: Africa (Winner Profile) is the Silver Telly Winner in Television: Documentary (Official Listing)

The Telly Awards is the premier award honoring video and television across all screens. Established in 1979, The Telly Awards receives thousands of entries from all 50 states and 5 continents. Entrants are judged by The Telly Awards Judging Council—an industry body of over 200 leading experts including advertising agencies, production companies, and major television networks, reflective of the multi-screen industry The Telly Awards celebrates.

"We are honored to be named the People's Telly Gold Winner, chosen by both the public and our peers in the industry, and to also win the Silver Telly for Documentary Series for The Mic: Africa. Our diverse and committed team is driven by creativity, ingenuity and a desire to change the paradigm for fan-centered content, storytelling, and tech….." says Take Back the Mic Founder and CEO Derrick Ashong.

"It's really powerful to win this just as we're gearing up to launch the talent search for Season 2 of the show, and building toward the TBTM Interactive Festival, a 2-day interactive virtual event this October with the biggest talents, entrepreneurs and thought leaders in Film & TV, Music, Design, and Tech."

About TBTM StudiosA division of AMP Global Technologies, the award-winning TBTM Studios puts fans at the center of stories that have local relevance and global resonance. TBTM Studios is revolutionizing media by rewarding fans for discovering and amplifying great content. Watch all 5 episodes of The Mic: Africa Season 1 and download the Take Back the Mic app at www.takebackthemic.com.

Contact Desiree Peterkin Bell DPBell & Associates dpbell@desireepeterkinbell.com

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/at-the-42nd-annual-telly-awards-the-mic-africa-wins-gold-and-silver-301300807.html

SOURCE AMP Global Technologies

