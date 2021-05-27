Cancel
Cabaletta Bio To Present At The Jefferies Healthcare Conference

PHILADELPHIA, May 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cabaletta Bio, Inc. (Nasdaq: CABA), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of engineered T cell therapies for patients with B cell-mediated autoimmune diseases, today announced that Steven Nichtberger, M.D., President and Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the Jefferies Healthcare Conference on Thursday, June 3, 2021 at 4:30 p.m. ET.

A live webcast of the fireside chat will be available on the News and Events section of the company's website at www.cabalettabio.com. Following the presentation, a replay of the webcast will be available on the website for 90 days.

About Cabaletta BioCabaletta Bio is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of engineered T cell therapies, and exploring their potential to provide a deep and durable, perhaps curative, treatment, for patients with B cell-mediated autoimmune diseases. The Cabaletta Approach to selective B cell Ablation (CABA™) platform, in combination with Cabaletta's proprietary technology, utilizes Chimeric AutoAntibody Receptor (CAAR) T cells that are designed to selectively bind and eliminate only specific autoantibody-producing B cells while sparing normal antibody-producing B cells, which are essential for human health. The Company's lead product candidate, DSG3-CAART, is being evaluated in the DesCAARTes™ Phase 1 clinical trial as a potential treatment for patients with mucosal pemphigus vulgaris, a prototypical B cell-mediated autoimmune disease. The FDA granted Fast Track Designation for DSG3-CAART in May 2020. For more information about the DesCAARTes™ Phase 1 clinical trial, please see www.clinicaltrials.gov. The Company's lead preclinical product candidate, MuSK-CAART, is in IND-enabling studies and is designed as a potential treatment for patients with MuSK-associated myasthenia gravis. For more information, visit www.cabalettabio.com.

Contacts:Anup MardaChief Financial Officer investors@cabalettabio.com

Sarah McCabeStern Investor Relations, Inc.212-362-1200 sarah.mccabe@sternir.com

