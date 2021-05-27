Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lexington, MA

Keros Therapeutics To Present At The Jefferies Virtual Healthcare Conference

By GlobeNewswire
Posted by 
TheStreet
TheStreet
 5 days ago

LEXINGTON, Mass., May 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Keros Therapeutics, Inc. ("Keros") (Nasdaq: KROS), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from hematological and musculoskeletal disorders with high unmet medical need, today announced that Keros' President and Chief Executive Officer Jasbir S. Seehra, Ph.D., will present at the Jefferies Virtual Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, June 1 at 2:00 PM EST.

The fireside chat presentation will be webcast live at https://wsw.com/webcast/jeff174/kros/1876041 and archived in the Investors section of the Keros website at https://ir.kerostx.com/. A replay will be available for 90 days following the conclusion of the event.

About Keros Therapeutics, Inc.

Keros is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from hematologic and musculoskeletal disorders with high unmet medical need. Keros is a leader in understanding the role of the transforming growth factor-Beta, or TGF-ß, family of proteins, which are master regulators of red blood cell and platelet production as well as of the growth, repair and maintenance of muscle and bone. Keros' lead protein therapeutic product candidate, KER-050, is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia, in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes and in patients with myelofibrosis. Keros' lead small molecule product candidate, KER-047, is being developed for the treatment of anemia resulting from iron imbalance, as well as for the treatment of fibrodysplasia ossificans progressiva. Keros' third product candidate, KER-012, is being developed for the treatment of disorders associated with bone loss, such as osteoporosis and osteogenesis imperfecta, and for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension.

Investor Contact:Julia Balanovajbalanova@soleburytrout.com646-378-2936

TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
274
Followers
19K+
Post
51K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lexington, MA
Business
Local
Massachusetts Industry
Local
Massachusetts Business
City
Lexington, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Healthcare#Investors#Production Company#Today#Chief Product Officer#Kros#Keros Therapeutics Inc#Myelofibrosis#Investor Contact#Treatments#Today#Disorders#Medical#Ph D#Chief Executive Officer#Master Regulators#Anemia
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Medical & Biotech
News Break
Economy
News Break
Nasdaq
News Break
Industry
Related
Medical & BiotechPosted by
TheStreet

Argenx To Present At Upcoming Investor Conferences

June 1, 2021 Breda, the Netherlands - argenx (Euronext & Nasdaq: ARGX), a global immunology company committed to improving the lives of people suffering from severe autoimmune diseases and cancer, today announced that members of management will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences:. Goldman Sachs 42 nd Annual Global...
Medical & BiotechPosted by
TheStreet

Adverum Appoints CMO And CSO

-- Julie Clark, M.D., appointed chief medical officer -- -- Brigit Riley, Ph.D., appointed chief scientific officer - REDWOOD CITY, Calif., June 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: ADVM), a clinical-stage gene therapy company targeting unmet medical needs in ocular and rare diseases, today announced the appointment of two highly experienced leaders, Julie Clark, M.D., as chief medical officer, and Brigit Riley, Ph.D., as chief scientific officer effective immediately, both reporting directly to Laurent Fischer, M.D., Adverum's chief executive officer.
Medical & BiotechStreetInsider.com

Shattuck Labs (STTK) Appoints Abhinav A. Shukla as Chief Technical Officer

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Shattuck Labs, Inc. (Shattuck) (NASDAQ: STTK), a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering the development of bi-functional fusion proteins as a new class of biologic medicine for the treatment of patients with cancer and autoimmune disease, today announced the appointment of Abhinav A. Shukla, Ph.D., as Chief Technical Officer.
MarketsPosted by
TheStreet

Quest Resource Holding Corporation To Present Virtually And Host 1x1 Investor Meetings At The 11th Annual East Coast Ideas Investor Conference On June 17th

THE COLONY, Texas, June 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quest Resource Holding Corporation (Nasdaq: QRHC) ("Quest"), a national leader in environmental waste and recycling services, today announced Ray Hatch, Chief Executive Officer and Laurie Latham, Chief Financial Officer will participate in the virtual East Coast IDEAS Investor Conference on June 17th, 2021. Quest's presentation is scheduled to be available that same day at 7:00 am CST. The presentation will also be webcasted and can be accessed through the conference website, the host's main website: www.IDEASconferences.com, and in the investor relations section of the Company's website.
Medical & BiotechPosted by
TheStreet

Nuvation Bio Appoints David C. Hanley, Ph.D., As Chief Technical Operations Officer

NEW YORK, June 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nuvation Bio Inc. (NUVB) , a biopharmaceutical company tackling some of the greatest unmet needs in oncology by developing differentiated and novel therapeutic candidates, today announced the appointment of David C. Hanley, Ph.D., as Chief Technical Operations Officer, joining the Company's executive management team. In his new role, Dr. Hanley will oversee all early- and late-stage pharmaceutical development and operations, including supply chain, product development and manufacturing efforts, and work closely on commercial planning with Quality, Regulatory Affairs, Clinical Development and Clinical Operations teams.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Mitesco, Inc. To Present At LD Micro Invitational XI

CEO Larry Diamond to Present Thursday, June 10th, 2021. MINNEAPOLIS, MN, June 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Mitesco, Inc. (OTCQB: MITI) ("Mitesco" or the "Company"), a leading operator of primary care and wellness clinics that combine technology and customized personal care plans, today announced that management will present at the LD Micro Invitational XI investor conference taking place virtually June 8-10, 2021.
MarketsBusiness Insider

Royal Gold Presenting at the 44th Nasdaq Virtual Investor Conference

Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ: RGLD) (together with its subsidiaries, "Royal Gold” or the "Company,” "we” or "our”) announced today that management will present at the 44th Nasdaq Virtual Investor Conference. Bill Heissenbuttel, President and CEO, will present on Tuesday, June 15 from 9:00 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. PDT (10:00 a.m....
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Sientra Announces Addition Of Vice President Of Research & Development

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., June 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sientra, Inc. (SIEN) - Get Report ("Sientra" or the "Company"), a medical aesthetics company uniquely focused on plastic surgeons, today announced the appointment of Denise Dajles as Vice President of Research & Development, effective today. In this new role, Ms. Dajles will report to Chief Executive Officer Ron Menezes and lead Sientra's R&D and medical affairs teams.
South San Francisco, CAPosted by
TheStreet

Cytokinetics Announces Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., June 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cytokinetics, Incorporated (Nasdaq: CYTK) today announced that on May 31, 2021 it granted stock options to purchase an aggregate of 49,500 shares of common stock to eight new employees whose employment commenced in May 2021 as a material inducement to their employment. The grant was previously approved by the Compensation and Talent Committee of Cytokinetics' Board of Directors under the company's Amended and Restated 2004 Equity Incentive Plan.
IndustryPosted by
TheStreet

Heartland Express, Inc. Announces Participation In Upcoming Conferences

NORTH LIBERTY, Iowa, June 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Heartland Express, Inc. (Nasdaq: HTLD) announced that members of management will participate in the virtual 2021 KeyBanc Industrials & Basic Materials Conference on Friday, June 4, 2021 and will present at the 2021 UBS Global Industrials and Transportation Conference on Tuesday, June 8, 2021 at 11:00 am (eastern time).
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Enpro To Present At KeyBanc Capital Markets 2021 Industrials & Basic Materials Virtual Conference

EnPro Industries, Inc. (NPO) - Get Report will present at KeyBanc Capital Markets 2021 Industrials & Basic Materials Virtual Conference on Thursday, June 3. The company's presentation is scheduled for 9:20 a.m. Eastern Time and will be made by Marvin Riley, president and chief executive officer, and Milt Childress, executive vice president and chief financial officer. The presentation will be webcast on the company's website, www.enproindustries.com.
Health ServicesPosted by
TheStreet

Capital Southwest Supports Enhanced Healthcare Partners' Refinancing Of NeuroPsychiatric Hospitals

DALLAS, June 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Capital Southwest Corporation ("Capital Southwest") (Nasdaq:CSWC), an internally managed business development company focused on providing flexible financing solutions to support the acquisition and growth of middle market businesses, announced today that it recently supported Enhanced Healthcare Partners ("EHP") in its refinancing of NeuroPsychiatric Hospitals ("NPH"). Capital Southwest led the financing transaction and serves as the sole administrative agent on the credit facility.
Medical & BiotechPosted by
TheStreet

Antengene Announces Fifteen Clinical Studies And Results Of Selinexor To Be Presented At ASCO 2021

SHANGHAI and HONG KONG, June 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Antengene Corporation Limited ("Antengene", SEHK: 6996.HK), a leading innovative biopharmaceutical company dedicated to discovering, developing and commercializing global first-in-class and/or best-in-class therapeutics in hematology and oncology, announced that fifteen studies and results of selinexor, the world's first approved oral selective inhibitor of nuclear export (SINE), will be presented at the 2021 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting, taking place in a virtual format on June 4 to 8.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Aspen Aerogels To Participate In A Fireside Chat At The Cowen Technology, Media & Telecom Conference

NORTHBOROUGH, Mass., June 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (ASPN) - Get Report (" Aspen") today announced that it will participate in a fireside chat at the 49 th Annual Cowen Technology, Media & Telecom Conference to be held virtually this year. The fireside chat will take place on Thursday, June 3, 2021 at 9:10 a.m. Eastern Time. Participating for Aspen will be Donald R. Young, President and CEO and John F. Fairbanks, VP, CFO and Treasurer. Registration for the live audio webcast of the fireside chat is available here and on the Investors section of the Aspen Aerogels website at www.aerogel.com. A replay of the company's presentation will also be available on the Investors section of the Aspen Aerogels website at the conclusion of the event.