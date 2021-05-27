Cancel
Trex Company Announces June 2021 Investor Conference Schedule

Trex Company, Inc. (TREX) - Get Report, the world's #1 brand of composite decking and railing and leader in high-performance, low-maintenance and eco-friendly outdoor living products and a leading national provider of custom-engineered commercial railing systems, today announced its participation in the following investor conferences:

William Blair's 41st Annual Growth Stock Conference

Location: Virtual format

Date: Wednesday, June 2 nd

Presentation: 9:40am EDT

Trex Management: Bryan Fairbanks - President and Chief Executive Officer

UBS Global Industrials and Transportation Virtual Conference

Location: Virtual format

Date: Tuesday, June 8 th

Fireside Chat: 3:00pm EDT

Trex Management: Dennis Schemm - Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Management will also host one-on-one meetings with investors. The company's investor presentation is available in the Investor Relations section of the Trex website.

About Trex Company

Trex Company is the world's largest manufacturer of high-performance, low-maintenance wood-alternative decking and railing, with nearly 30 years of product experience. The #1 brand in outdoor living is proud to be named to Fortune magazine's 2020 list of the world's 100 Fastest-Growing Companies and to Forbes' 2021 List of America's Best Mid-Size Companies. Stocked in more than 6,700 retail locations worldwide, Trex outdoor living products offer a wide range of style options with fewer ongoing maintenance requirements than wood, as well as a truly environmentally responsible choice. Also, Trex is a leading national provider of custom-engineered railing systems for the commercial and multi-family market, including performing arts venues and sports stadiums. For more information, visit trex.com. You also can follow Trex on Twitter (@Trex_Company), Instagram (@trexcompany) Pinterest (trexcompany), LinkedIn or Houzz (trex-company-inc), "like" Trex on Facebook, or view product and demonstration videos on the brand's YouTube channel (TheTrexCo).

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210527005182/en/

