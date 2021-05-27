Cancel
Avicenna.AI Receives CE Mark For Stroke Severity Assessment AI Tool

PARIS, May 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Medical imaging AI specialist Avicenna.AI today announced that it has received CE Mark certification for its CINA ASPECTS AI tool for stroke severity assessment. CINA ASPECTS automatically processes non-contrast CT scans and calculate the "ASPECT" score, assisting the radiologist within their existing systems and workflow.

ASPECTS, which stands for "Alberta Stroke Program Early CT Score" is a topographic scoring system used to quantify the severity of a stroke from a CT scan of the brain. It divides the brain territory affected by a stroke into 10 areas of interest and provides a score between zero and 10, where 10 is normal and zero indicates widespread ischemic damage throughout the affected area.

CINA ASPECTS computes a heat map indicating the probability of hypodensity and/or sulcal effacement in the brain, and displays a list of infarcted regions. It also provides tilted and resliced CT images to allow easy comparison of the right and left hemisphere.

In addition to assisting clinicians to evaluate the ASPECT score from CT scans, CINA ASPECTS also helps improve the reproducibility of the score, which often varies depending on the radiologist reading the scan.

CINA ASPECTS is part of Avicenna's CINA Head family of AI tools that support the treatment of stroke and neurovascular emergencies. CINA Head also includes FDA-cleared and CE-Marked tools for detecting intracranial hemorrhages (ICHs) and large vessel occlusions (LVOs) from CT-scan imaging.

"CINA ASPECTS supports stroke physicians and radiologists in the assessment and characterization of early ischemic brain tissue injury using CT image data," said Cyril Di Grandi, co-founder and CEO of Avicenna.AI. "This new tool demonstrates our commitment to providing radiologists with AI solutions that can enhance their capabilities. Securing a CE Mark is a key milestone and we are delighted to be able to start offering the benefits of CINA ASPECTS to our European customers - we look forward to FDA clearance in due course."

About Avicenna.AIFounded in 2018, Avicenna.AI develops medical imaging AI solutions for highly prevalent pathologies. The company uses artificial intelligence and deep learning to optimize many of a radiologist's manual tasks. Its first product, CINA Head, is an FDA-cleared triage AI solution for neurovascular emergencies. Avicenna.AI is co-founded by Cyril Di Grandi, who previously co-founded and successfully sold Olea Medical, and Dr Peter Chang, a radiologist and internationally recognized expert in AI and deep learning. www.avicenna.ai

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/avicennaai-receives-ce-mark-for-stroke-severity-assessment-ai-tool-301300153.html

SOURCE Avicenna.AI

