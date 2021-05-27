Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Gartner To Present At The Baird 2021 Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference

By Business Wire
Posted by 
TheStreet
TheStreet
 5 days ago

Gartner, Inc. (IT) - Get Report, the world's leading research and advisory company, today announced that Craig Safian, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will present at the Baird 2021 Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference.

Gartner's presentation is scheduled for 9:05 am ET on Thursday, June 10, 2021. A link to the live webcast of the presentation will be available via the Company's web site at https://investor.gartner.com. A replay of the webcast will be available for approximately 30 days following the presentation.

About GartnerGartner, Inc. (IT) - Get Report, is the world's leading research and advisory company and a member of the S&P 500. We equip business leaders with indispensable insights, advice and tools to achieve their mission-critical priorities and build the successful organizations of tomorrow.

Our unmatched combination of expert-led, practitioner-sourced and data-driven research steers clients toward the right decisions on the issues that matter most. We are a trusted advisor and an objective resource for more than 14,000 enterprises in more than 100 countries — across all major functions, in every industry and enterprise size.

To learn more about how we help decision makers fuel the future of business, visit www.gartner.com.

Source: Gartner, Inc.Gartner-IR

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210527005097/en/

TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
274
Followers
19K+
Post
51K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Consumer Technology#Financial Technology#Data Driven Insights#Chief Technology Officer#Company#Gartnergartner#Businesswire Com#Gartner Inc#Executive Vice President#Business Leaders#Indispensable Insights#Report#Chief Financial Officer#Decision Makers#Today#Web Site#Source#S P 500#Advice#Link
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Economy
Related
Medical & BiotechPosted by
TheStreet

Argenx To Present At Upcoming Investor Conferences

June 1, 2021 Breda, the Netherlands - argenx (Euronext & Nasdaq: ARGX), a global immunology company committed to improving the lives of people suffering from severe autoimmune diseases and cancer, today announced that members of management will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences:. Goldman Sachs 42 nd Annual Global...
Businessmartechseries.com

WNS Receives Top Score In Cowen’s 2021 Business Services ESG Assessment

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a leading provider of global Business Process Management (BPM) solutions, today announced that the company has received the highest overall score in Cowen & Company’s Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) assessment for covered companies in Business Services. The Cowen report evaluates 19 public companies spread across four sectors including Multinational IT services, Digital Services, BPO/BPM, and Human Capital Management. WNS received an ESG score of 81, the highest of all ranked companies and well above the group average of 61.
Businessfinextra.com

Broadridge appoints Ian Strudwick as head of Asia-Pacific

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR), a global Fintech leader, today announced the appointment of Ian Strudwick as General Manager and Head of Asia-Pacific (APAC), effective immediately. His appointment comes as part of Broadridge’s strategy to capitalise on opportunities the firm sees for strong business growth in the post-pandemic recovery and...
Businesswallstreetreporter.com

VSBLTY (OTC: VSBGF) CEO PROVIDES CORPORATE UPDATE

Philadelphia, PA, June 01, 2021 — VSBLTY Groupe Technologies Corp. (CSE:VSBY) (Frankfurt 5VS) (OTC: VSBGF) (“VSBLTY” or the “Company”), a leading software provider of security and retail analytics technology, today released its CEO Update to highlight a number of recent milestones and provide an outlook for the forthcoming quarters. Financial...
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Teneo Launches Global Restructuring Business

NEW YORK and LONDON, June 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Teneo, the global CEO advisory firm, today announced the latest phase of its ongoing expansion by launching a global Restructuring business following the completion of its acquisition of the Restructuring Services business of Deloitte UK. Teneo's new Restructuring business will comprise...
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

S&P Global To Present At The Virtual Bernstein 37th Annual Strategic Decisions Conference On June 3, 2021

NEW YORK, June 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Douglas L. Peterson, President and Chief Executive Officer of S&P Global (SPGI) - Get Report, will present at the virtual Bernstein 37th Annual Strategic Decisions Conference on June 3. Mr. Peterson is scheduled to speak from 1:30 p.m. to 2:15 p.m. (Eastern Daylight Time). The presentation will be webcast and may include forward-looking information.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Column Capital Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Column Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 39.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 874 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 580 shares during the quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $45,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

PNC Executives To Speak At Morgan Stanley Virtual Investor Conference

PITTSBURGH, June 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (PNC) - Get Report announced today that Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer William S. Demchak and Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Robert Q. Reilly will discuss business performance, strategy and banking in a moderated discussion format at 11 a.m. (ET) Tuesday, June 15, at the Morgan Stanley US Financials Conference.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Sientra Announces Addition Of Vice President Of Research & Development

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., June 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sientra, Inc. (SIEN) - Get Report ("Sientra" or the "Company"), a medical aesthetics company uniquely focused on plastic surgeons, today announced the appointment of Denise Dajles as Vice President of Research & Development, effective today. In this new role, Ms. Dajles will report to Chief Executive Officer Ron Menezes and lead Sientra's R&D and medical affairs teams.
Marketsintralinks.com

SPAC Impact On Global M&A Markets

We recently hosted a roundtable talk on the latest M&A news and forecasts published in the new edition of the SS&C Intralinks Deal Flow Predictor.*. Watch this webinar to learn how dealmakers are now taking the markets to new highs in every quadrant of the globe, with IPOs and cross-border deals spiking to record levels. You’ll also about the surge in special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) IPOs and how this trend is putting upward pressure on valuations and affecting the dealmaking landscape at large.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Mitesco, Inc. To Present At LD Micro Invitational XI

CEO Larry Diamond to Present Thursday, June 10th, 2021. MINNEAPOLIS, MN, June 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Mitesco, Inc. (OTCQB: MITI) ("Mitesco" or the "Company"), a leading operator of primary care and wellness clinics that combine technology and customized personal care plans, today announced that management will present at the LD Micro Invitational XI investor conference taking place virtually June 8-10, 2021.
Businesstechgig.com

Inspira Enterprise to hire 400+ IT professionals in India

The company is planning to hire 400+ technology professionals from the cloud, cybersecurity, and analytics field to support its clients in India, South East Asia and the Middle East. Inspira Enterprise, a leading global end to end IT solution provider known for its path-breaking technology products and solutions in the...
TechnologyPosted by
TheStreet

Partner Platform Announces Integration With EPayPolicy

COLUMBUS, Ohio, June 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Now independent insurance agents using Strategic Insurance Software's Partner Platform agency management system, can easily take digital payments making it convenient, simple and secure for their insureds to pay premiums directly from the agency website, client portal, or agency mobile app. Partner Platform...
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Aspen Aerogels To Participate In A Fireside Chat At The Cowen Technology, Media & Telecom Conference

NORTHBOROUGH, Mass., June 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (ASPN) - Get Report (" Aspen") today announced that it will participate in a fireside chat at the 49 th Annual Cowen Technology, Media & Telecom Conference to be held virtually this year. The fireside chat will take place on Thursday, June 3, 2021 at 9:10 a.m. Eastern Time. Participating for Aspen will be Donald R. Young, President and CEO and John F. Fairbanks, VP, CFO and Treasurer. Registration for the live audio webcast of the fireside chat is available here and on the Investors section of the Aspen Aerogels website at www.aerogel.com. A replay of the company's presentation will also be available on the Investors section of the Aspen Aerogels website at the conclusion of the event.
MarketsPosted by
TheStreet

Global Cards Market Report 2021: Growing Technological Innovations Are Gaining Popularity

DUBLIN, June 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Cards Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact and Recovery to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. Major players in the market are Citibank; Mastercard Incorporated;The American Express Company; Visa Inc.; JPMorgan Chase & Co.; Kaiku Finance LLC; Mango Financial Inc.; Green Dot Corporation; NetSpend Holdings; and PayPal Holdings.The global cards market is expected to grow from $205.45 billion in 2020 to $212.23 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.3%.