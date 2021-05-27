Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Circle Of Heroes Helps Businesses Positively Benefit The AAPI Community

By PR Newswire
Posted by 
TheStreet
TheStreet
 5 days ago

CUPERTINO, Calif., May 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Since early May, Sponsor a Ride has been underwriting local transportation in urban areas for at-risk Asians who feel threatened by ongoing violence-- specifically females, seniors, and the disabled. They provide free Uber, Lyft, and cab rides for individuals who meet the criteria and apply.

Now they've upgraded their Circle of Heroes-- the page on their website and social media that honors businesses, non-profits, and individuals who sponsor rides-- to provide more publicity for donors.

"People who help out should be commemorated-- a LOT!" says SAR co-founder Anna Chu Lin. "We absolutely could not do what we do without them. They should be recognized eternally for helping Asian Americans in need, especially those who are fearful of walking or using public transport nowadays in areas where Asians are routinely harassed." In practice this means that Heroes are mentioned in the group's social media and press releases.

"We strive to tell everyone on our social media accounts what Heroes have done," says another co-founder, Amy Chang. "Some of the travelers we sponsor have already been threatened or even attacked. If we can offer them a secure trip, we may very well have saved them from assault. And the Heroes who make that possible should be recognized for it."

The group emphasizes that the assistance they provide is measurable, visible, and immediate. "There are a lot of organizations you can support who do things like hold webinars on anti-AAPI violence, put on concerts, and institute anti-hate programs in elementary schools," says Chang. "We support those, but we wanted to concentrate on things that have an immediate impact on Asian-Americans' lives, right now.

"Helping a senior, student, or disabled person get to a doctor's appointment or a necessary work meeting meets that goal."

And what happens when violence against Asians decreases (if it does)? "We would love nothing better than to be put out of business!" says SAR Logistics Coordinator Soan Gunawan, "because that would mean the anti-AAPI hate crimes have gone down. But we may well decide to continue, concentrating on providing free rides for Seniors and the disabled of all races, because that will always be needed. In any case our promotion of members of the 'Circle of Heroes' will continue forever."

For information on joining the Circle of Heroes, go to sponsoraride.net.

Media Contact: Jack Toomey 310943@email4pr.com (626) 230-8862

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/circle-of-heroes-helps-businesses-positively-benefit-the-aapi-community-301300841.html

SOURCE Sponsor a Ride

TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
274
Followers
19K+
Post
51K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Urban Areas#Social Programs#Social Business#Business People#Cupertino#Sar Co#Asian Americans#Asian Americans#Sar Logistics#Honors Businesses#Heroes#Non Profits#At Risk Asians#Donors#Ongoing Violence#Media Contact#Free Uber#Anti Aapi Violence
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lyft
News Break
Social Media
Place
Americas
News Break
Economy
News Break
Society
News Break
Uber
Related
Advocacygoodmorningwilton.com

Beauty Bash to Benefit Circle of Care

On Thursday, June 10, 6-8 p.m. area women are invited to a free, community-wide Beauty Bash event, hosted by cosmetic dentist Dr. Mariya Malin of Wilton Smiles, to indulge in complimentary light bites, spirits, gifts, and more as they shop, sip, and mingle. Area boutiques, salons, restaurants, and other local businesses will donate their time and talent to put on this event.
InternetPosted by
Andre Oentoro

The Benefits of Blogging for Your Business

Marketing is an ever evolving area, and if you don’t adapt to the changing environment, you’ll end up left behind. What worked only a few years ago may prove ineffective today. However, blogging for your brand is one area that has lasted more than a decade and still gives great returns.
MinoritiesPosted by
TheStreet

Realty ONE Group Celebrates LGBTQ Month

LAS VEGAS, June 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Realty ONE Group, a modern, purpose-driven lifestyle brand and ONE of the fastest growing franchisors today, is celebrating LGBTQ+ month as we all work collectively to create more diverse and inclusive communities. The UNBrokerage, as it's known in the industry, was founded in...
Businesscorpmagazine.com

GM Partners with APACC to support AAPI Small Businesses

General Motors is partnering with the Asian Pacific American Chamber of Commerce to support the Asian American Pacific Islander small business community by helping up to 100 AAPI-owned small businesses and individual professionals gain access to APACC membership, resources, and programming. “This partnership delivers upon GM’s efforts to foster the...
Hillsboro, ORPamplin Media Group

Hillsboro's oldest business helps pull community out of pandemic

Giving COVID-19 vaccines has helped keep the Hillsboro Pharmacy and Fountain afloat after a rough year. There's generally not a lot to do during the 15-minute observation period after getting a COVID-19 vaccine. But after getting a shot at the Hillsboro Pharmacy and Fountain, many people get a milkshake, and...
Orange, CAPosted by
TheStreet

Alignment Healthcare Marks AAPI Heritage Month Highlighting Plan And Benefits Tailored To Community's Care Needs

ORANGE, Calif. , May 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Medicare Advantage company Alignment Healthcare, Inc., is marking Asian American & Pacific Islander (AAPI) Heritage Month by highlighting one of its newest products - the Harmony (HMO) Plan. Introduced to the market this year, this Medicare Advantage plan enables members to take advantage of traditional Eastern medicine disciplines such as acupuncture and chiropractic services at no additional cost, without any authorization or referral. In its first year, already more than 1,800 members participate in the plan .
Tomah, WILa Crosse Tribune

Tomah Chamber steps up to help businesses, community

The global pandemic of COVID-19 wreaked havoc on many industries across the world; even rural areas felt the pain. “The small town of Tomah was not immune to the harshness of the business climate,” said The Greater Tomah Area Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Tina Thompson. “At a time when the global economy was uncertain, many area businesses shifted their businesses strategies to keep people employed and their doors open.”
Columbus, GAWTVM

Midland Community Farmers Market donates to House of Heroes

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A local farmers market is giving back to the community with the latest donation going to the House of Heroes on Saturday. Each year, the Midland Community Farmers Market uses all vendor proceeds to donate to local charities. “We’ll be able to help a special veteran...
Cambridge, OHDaily Jeffersonian

Community service program benefits workers as well as community

The 150 hours of community service Phillip Wannacey received instead of 6 months in jail after being convicted of driving under suspension prevented him from losing everything. "I would of had a huge income loss. I would of lost my job and everything. I wouldn't have a house to live...
Santa Clarita, CAsantaclaritamagazine.com

Wine Not Help Small Businesses

JCI Santa Clarita & What’s Up SCV are partnering to host “Wine Not Help Small Businesses,” the first fundraising event in a larger collaboration project aimed at raising money for Santa Clarita’s struggling small businesses that have been hurt as a result of the pandemic and its restrictions. “Wine Not...
Westfield, MAwesternmassnews.com

Upcoming change to unemployment benefits may help smaller businesses

WESTFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- In less than a month, the Massachusetts COVID-19 state of emergency will be lifted. This change bringing big news to those who are collecting unemployment. For the first time since March 2020, those filing for benefits will be required once again to show proof they are actively searching for a job.
Simi Valley, CAsimivalleyacorn.com

Advocating for the business community

The Simi Valley Chamber of Commerce has been given a 2021 President’s Circle Award by the California Chamber of Commerce. First presented in 2009, the award acknowledges chambers for excellence in business advocacy and for their work in helping members comply with California employment laws. The Simi Valley Chamber has...
Ventura County, CApacbiztimes.com

Community foundations helped small businesses survive during pandemic

Small businesses have been struggling to survive for more than a year. Storefronts and hotels across the Tri-Counties were shuttered and vacant with normal operating hours left on windows like a sad joke. On top of managing day-to-day operations and responsibilities, many owners and employees were faced with an unthinkable task: asking for help.
Economyhandymantips.org

The Benefits of a Walk-In Freezer for Businesses

Are you running a restaurant or catering company and are considering a walk-in freezer? This is going to offer you amazing access when you need it, as well as plenty of storage for your business. In particular, walk-in freezers are suitable for all types of events, whether you are looking for one on a permanent basis or simply need more space for a special occasion.