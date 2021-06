Local Stow restaurants and organizations have been partnering together for the past 15 weeks to offer Monday Meals 4 Your Family. Each Monday, two restaurants offer special meals and full menu options for delivery, take-out and/or dine-in. A local organization or two delivers food each week for tips. The tips benefit the organizations in a time when fundraising has been a struggle. The committee reports that collectively, local organizations have earned over $15,000 to date. And, 15 local restaurants have participated in the project.