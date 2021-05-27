Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Advocacy

Hydro Flask Partners With Girl Scouts Of The USA For Girl Scouts Love The Outdoors Challenge

By PR Newswire
Posted by 
TheStreet
TheStreet
 5 days ago

BEND, Ore., May 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hydro Flask, an award-winning leader in high-performance, insulated stainless steel flasks and a Helen of Troy Limited (HELE) - Get Report brand, is excited to announce its sponsorship of Girl Scouts of the USA (GSUSA). Hydro Flask will invest $100,000 in the national Girl Scouts Love the Outdoors Challenge through its award-winning giving program Parks For All, with the goal of getting more than 25,000 girls outside this summer and helping to build future leaders of the outdoors.

"We're proud to champion the next generation of strong, adventurous girls outdoors through this great partnership."

Hydro Flask will also contribute over $265,000 worth of reusable insulated products to GSUSA for staff and volunteers to use as they prepare girls to learn new skills and build confidence in the outdoors, all while helping to reduce single-use plastics.

Sponsored by Hydro Flask, the Girl Scouts Love the Outdoors Challenge incentivizes girls to earn a new patch by completing a required number of fun outdoor activities based on their grade level (K-12) - from creating a poster on how to use less single-use plastics to meditating outside for ten minutes. The national program kicks off the last week of May and ends with Girl Scouts Love State Parks Weekend September 11-12, 2021.

"We're proud to champion the next generation of strong, adventurous girls in the outdoors through this great partnership," said Hydro Flask Director of Marketing Yiorgos Makris. "The Girl Scouts Love the Outdoors Challenge is a perfect alignment of Hydro Flask's values and our commitment through Parks For All to improve equity in outdoor access. Teaming up with Girl Scouts of the USA to connect thousands of girls to nature while building future leaders of the outdoors is going to be the highlight of our summer."

This year marks the fifth anniversary of Hydro Flask's Parks for All giving program, supporting the development, maintenance, restoration and accessibility of public lands and green spaces globally. Since launching in 2017, Parks for All has contributed over $1.9 million globally and nearly 60,000 bottles to over 120 non-profits, working to ensure public lands and green spaces are more equitable, accessible and welcoming for all.

"We are thrilled to have Hydro Flask sponsor our annual Girl Scouts Love the Outdoors Challenge. Girl Scouts can participate in up to fifty fun, sustainably-focused activities that include visiting state and national parks, planting trees and ending single-use plastic waste in our green places," said Amanda Daly, Director of National Outdoor Strategy, Girl Scouts of the USA. "Hydro Flask's inclusive brand mission to inspire happier, healthier and more sustainable lives outside also deeply resonates with the Girl Scouts Love the Outdoors Challenge. Through this sponsorship, Hydro Flask is supporting our shared goal of getting thousands more girls outside."

"Summer is the perfect time to celebrate our love of the outdoors - and all the physical, mental and social benefits that result from being immersed in nature," said Indigo Teiwes, Director of Corporate Responsibility for Helen of Troy's Housewares Division. "More than 41,000 people have spent 375,000 hours experiencing the joy of time outside through Parks for All programs. We're thrilled to now count thousands of Girl Scouts among our participants through this season's fun challenge."

To learn more about the Girl Scouts Love the Outdoors Challenge sponsored by Hydro Flask, please visit http://www.girlscouts.org/OutdoorsChallenge.

We are Girl Scouts of the USAWe're 2.5 million strong—more than 1.7 million girls and 750,000 adults who believe in the power of every G.I.R.L. (Go-getter, Innovator, Risk-taker, Leader) ™ to change the world. Our extraordinary journey began more than 100 years ago with the original G.I.R.L., Juliette Gordon "Daisy" Low. On March 12, 1912, in Savannah, Georgia, she organized the very first Girl Scout troop, and every year since, we've honored her vision and legacy, building girls of courage, confidence, and character who make the world a better place. We are the preeminent leadership development organization for girls. And with programs from coast to coast and across the globe, Girl Scouts offers every girl a chance to practice a lifetime of leadership, adventure, and success. To volunteer, reconnect, donate, or join, visit www.girlscouts.org.

About Hydro FlaskHydro Flask® delivers the promise of go-anywhere gear that elevates outdoor adventures. A pioneer in color design and insulation innovation in the hydration category, Hydro Flask created the number one-selling water bottle that delivers the perfect temperature for active, on-the go consumers. Founded in 2009 in Bend, Oregon, the brand is on a mission to inspire healthier, happier lives outdoors with two simple words: Let's Go! Today, Hydro Flask is committed to making good changes for good reasons - from combatting single-use plastics through the brand's #RefillForGood initiative, to the award-winning giving program Parks for All, which has contributed over $1.9 million globally to over 120 non-profits working to ensure public lands and green spaces are more equitable, accessible and welcoming for all. Learn more about Hydro Flask at www.hydroflask.com.

About Helen of Troy Limited Helen of Troy Limited (HELE) - Get Report is a leading global consumer products company offering creative solutions for its customers through a strong portfolio of well-recognized and widely-trusted brands, including OXO, Hydro Flask, Vicks, Braun, Honeywell, PUR, Hot Tools and Drybar. We sometimes refer to these brands as our Leadership Brands. All trademarks herein belong to Helen of Troy Limited (or its subsidiaries) and/or are used under license from their respective licensors.

For more information about Helen of Troy, please visit www.helenoftroy.com.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hydro-flask-partners-with-girl-scouts-of-the-usa-for-girl-scouts-love-the-outdoors-challenge-301300344.html

SOURCE Hydro Flask

TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
274
Followers
19K+
Post
51K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
State
Oregon State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Girl Scouts Of The Usa#Great Outdoors#Volunteers#Bend#Hele#Gsusa#National Outdoor Strategy#Hydro Flaskhydro Flask#Honeywell#Vicks#Oxo#G I R L#Hydro Flask Director#Outdoor Adventures#Love#Fun#Outdoor Access#Go Anywhere Gear#Go Getter#Poster
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Society
Related
LifestyleWest Side Journal

Girl Scout Camp is back!

There’s only one place in southeast Louisiana girls can go for a week of singing, horseback riding, canoeing, stargazing, socializing, archery and arts and crafts - and that’s Girl Scout Resident Camp! Girl Scouts Louisiana East (GSLE) welcomes all girls (grades 1-12) for an all-inclusive week of summer fun at Camp Marydale in St. Francisville. Camp sessions run from Sunday, June 6, to Friday, July 23.
Colorado Statecaelusgreenroom.com

Arrow Electronics Launches Cookie Box Innovation Challenge with Girl Scouts of Colorado

CENTENNIAL, Colo., May 20, 2021 /3BL Media/ – Arrow Electronics has launched the Cookie Box Innovation Challenge with Girl Scouts of Colorado, offering girls the opportunity to learn how to develop creative solutions to community problems. The Challenge encourages Colorado Girl Scouts in sixth through 12th grade to design a prototype – made from Girl Scout cookie boxes and other recycled materials – that will help improve the world around them.
Food & Drinksbakingbusiness.com

Keebler partners with Girl Scouts on ice cream cone

CHICAGO — Keebler, a brand within The Ferrero Group portfolio, has partnered with Girl Scouts of the USA to introduce the brand’s first-ever flavored fudge-dipped ice cream cone: Keebler Girl Scout Thin Mints Dipped Cones. The cones feature custom dark chocolate and the same peppermint oil used in Girl Scout Thin Mints.
TechnologyPosted by
Shore News Network

Get girl scout cookies by drone…yes, this is really a thing

If you live in Virginia, you might be lucky enough to be able to receive your Girl Scout cookies by drone. Yes, this is actually a thing that is happening. The Girl Scouts of Virginia Skyline this spring were the first scouts in the world to be able to deliver their cookies to their customers by drone, thanks to a company called Wing Drone Delivery.
Girl Scoutreportertoday.com

Girl Scouts Preparing For a Virtual Camp-In

Members of Girl Scout Troop 417 got together for the first time since March of 2020 to get ready for their upcoming virtual "camp-in". (They have chosen to have a virtual "camp-in" due to Covid concerns.) The troop members recycled kitty litter buckets to use as their camp sit-upon, collected supplies from troop leaders, and discussed what they would cook for their families during this event. The virtual "camp-in" will include group projects during a zoom meeting such as cooking meals for their families and cleaning up afterwards. They will also have a nature trail clean-up around each of their neighborhoods.
Societygscoblog.org

Girl Scout Pen Pals

Sage, a Brownie from Pagosa Springs, and Avery, a Brownie from Durango, became pen pals over a year ago through a pen pal bridging activity Sage was participating in with her troop. The girls met in person this winter for a playdate at the park and it was evident they had built a lasting friendship. Sage and Avery enjoyed their first sleepover together and made many fun memories. The girls are excited to attend Girl Scout Camp together for the very first time together this summer.
Sioux Falls, SDBrookings Register

Girl Scout volunteer honored

SIOUX FALLS – Girl Scouts – Dakota Horizons has announced that Amber Prussman from White has received the council’s Heritage Award that honors those volunteers who have demonstrated a higher level of service that has had an impact on the entire council. The Heritage Award recognizes a volunteer who honors...
Grand Forks, NDKNOX News Radio

Girl Scouts raise money for GF dog park

Girl Scout Troop 20266 hopes to shed some light on the Lincoln Dog Park. The Grand Forks troop showed up last night (Monday) to present the Grand Forks council a check in the amount of $4,175 dollars. The goal is to install solar-powered LED lights at the dog park. The troop raised the money selling cookies – the equivalent of 115-thousand cookies.
Wauconda, ILPosted by
WGN TV

Girl Scouts Collect Bottle Caps for Buddy Benches

Girl Scouts from troops 2377 and 134, made up of scouts from McHenry and Wauconda, sat down with WGN News Now about their latest badges. The troops have placed two Buddy Benches in areas parks to help start conversations on the playground and let kids have someone to play with.
Lifestylegscoblog.org

Elitch Gardens’ Girl Scout Days and patch contest for 2021

Celebrate summer at Girl Scout Days at Elitch Gardens on July 30 and 31, and August 1, 2021! Girl Scouts of all ages, family, and friends are invited. A special Girl Scout table will be set up on Saturday, July 31 and Sunday, August 1 from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.
Darien, CTWestport News

Darien Girl Scouts spread kindness with special garden

The Tokeneke fourth grade Junior Girl Scout Troop No. 50421 has embarked on a Girl Scout journey to complete their Bronze Award, which is the highest award given to a Junior Girl Scout. The troop that is comprised of 21 fourth grade girls, and led by co-leaders, Jennifer Morici and...
Advocacydwswa.org

Keep Dalton-Whitfield Beautiful and Local Girl Scout Win National Innovation Award

Local nonprofit, Keep Dalton-Whitfield Beautiful (KDWB) has won a national Keep America Beautiful Innovation Award for their 2020 project with local high schooler and talented artist Abbie Burt called “Art Can Inspire”. This national award is chosen for innovative programs and partnerships that help create clean, green, and beautiful places...
Yelm, WANisqually Valley News

Girl Scouts Create Butterfly Garden in Yelm

Last month, Girl Scouts of America troop 46564 planned and planted a butterfly garden at Yelm City Park. The garden is in a bioswale between the paved parking lot next to the Yelm Community Center and the police station across the street. “I was approached by troop 46564, and they...
Edwardsville, ILtheintelligencer.com

Let's go camping: Girl Scout camps start in Edwardsville in June

EDWARDSVILLE — Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois is offering 14 resident camp sessions and 12 day camps throughout the council this summer. 9 a.m.-3 p.m., June 17-18 (registration deadline Tuesday, June 1) Registration costs $55; Camp Torqua, Edwardsville. Learn about science in the great outdoors. We will explore science in...
Mamaroneck, NYNews 12

Mamaroneck Girl Scouts help beautify revived restaurant dining areas

The Mamaroneck Girl Scouts are taking advantage of the hot weather by doing their part in helping local businesses that were impacted by COVID-19 in their community. The Scouts, along with over 30 volunteers, are assembling flower pots and planters at St. Anthony’s Church, which will be delivered to local restaurants to help beautify outdoor dining areas.
Haddonfield, NJPosted by
Hopewell Valley News

Game on: Rebecca Horovitz teaches Girl Scouts basics of game design

Thanks to a South Jersey game designer, Girl Scouts have the chance to earn their Digital Game Design Badge with a hands-on virtual workshop. Rebecca “Becca” Horovitz is the designer of Annapurna: Leave No Trace Behind, a new tabletop game that started hitting stores in March. The Pitman resident, who grew up in Haddonfield and spent time living in Mullica Hill, partnered with the Girl Scouts of Central and Southern New Jersey to teach Brownies and Junior Scouts how to design a board game.
TechnologyThrillist

A Girl Scout Troop Is Delivering Cookies by Drone

Girl Scout cookie season is, arguably, the most wonderful time of the year. Usually, for a few glorious weeks, Thin Mints, Samoas, Tagalongs, and other favorites are delivered to us by mail or purchased in person. However, one Girl Scout troop took a major leap into the future with drone delivery this year.