Presidential Election

Captain Musallam Defines Transparency, Equality And Unity In FINA Presidential Election Manifesto

KUWAIT CITY, Kuwait, May 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Fédération Internationale de Natation (FINA) presidential candidate, Husain Al Musallam pens a tangent manifesto for the upcoming elections and has headline vision of keeping the athletes of utmost importance for a stronger future.

Handling the unprecedented situation, Captain Musallam's manifesto address a swift action to mitigate the damage of finances and prominently explores all possible ways of increasing revenue and reducing FINA's annual costs. Expressing the vision to build closer working relationships with National Federations, Captain aims to guide them towards deeper and more beneficial relationships with their respective government to create an international impact.

With prime focus on Athletes, distinguished pillars of transparency, equality, opportunity and unity are defined, making the Federation safe and accessible for as many athletes as possible. Adhering to the anti-doping code the manifesto aims to diminish discrimination between athletes, with a system that gives all athletes the opportunity to participate at the events.

Governance being one of the concerns, the manifesto includes the innovation to reform FINA's Constitution that is fits appropriately with the modern world. With creative media partners, the manifesto finds new ways of engaging audiences in venues and at home to promote the athletic sport as widely as possible.

The manifesto also outlines the encouragement of younger talents in the early stages of their Aquatics journey with specialised and dedicated full-time coaches and administrators. Heeding athletes who are reaching the end of their competitive careers with lifetime of learning, Captain Musallam aims to inculcate their leanings in younger talent with multiple commercial partners who can assist in this goal.

Determined to work closely with the IOC, Presidential candidate, Husain Al Musallam will work hard to further strengthen the ties between Aquatic sports and the Olympic movement.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/captain-musallam-defines-transparency-equality-and-unity-in-fina-presidential-election-manifesto-301300842.html

SOURCE Husain Al Musallam

