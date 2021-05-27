Rain Therapeutics To Present At The Goldman Sachs 42nd Annual Global Healthcare Conference

NEWARK, Calif., May 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rain Therapeutics Inc. ("Rain"), a clinical-stage company developing precision oncology therapeutics, today announced that Avanish Vellanki, co-founder, chairman and chief executive officer of Rain, will present a corporate overview and participate in one-on-one investor meetings at the Goldman Sachs 42 nd Annual Global Healthcare Conference taking place virtually from June 8-11, 2021.

Presentation details can be found below:

Date: Thursday, June 10, 2021 Time: 5:30 p.m. ET Location: Webcast Link - or at the company's website ( click here)

A replay of the presentation will be available by visiting the " Events & Presentations" section of the Rain website after the conclusion of the presentation and will be archived on the Rain website for 30 days.

About Rain Therapeutics Inc.Rain Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage precision oncology company developing therapies that target oncogenic drivers for which it is able to genetically select patients it believes will most likely benefit. This approach includes using a tumor-agnostic strategy to select patients based on their tumors' underlying genetics rather than histology. Rain's lead product candidate, RAIN-32 (milademetan, formerly known as DS-3032), is a small molecule, oral inhibitor of MDM2, which is oncogenic in numerous cancers. In addition to RAIN-32, Rain is also developing a preclinical program that is focused on inducing synthetic lethality in cancer cells by inhibiting RAD52. For more information, visit www.rainthera.com.

