Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

InspireMD Announces Warrants Exchange Listing Transfer To Nasdaq

By GlobeNewswire
Posted by 
TheStreet
TheStreet
 5 days ago

TEL AVIV, Israel, May 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- InspireMD, Inc. (Nasdaq: NSPR), developer of the CGuard™ Embolic Prevention System (EPS) for the prevention of stroke caused by the treatment of Carotid Artery Disease (CAD), today announced the Company's warrants, NSPR.WS and NSPR.WSB, currently traded on the NYSE: American, have been approved for listing on The Nasdaq Capital Market ("Nasdaq"). Trading is expected to begin on June 8, 2021, under the symbols NSPRW and NSPRZ on the Nasdaq.

About InspireMD, Inc.

InspireMD seeks to utilize its proprietary MicroNet® technology to make its products the industry standard for carotid stenting by providing outstanding acute results and durable, stroke-free, long-term outcomes.

Forward-looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements." Such statements may be preceded by the words "intends," "may," "will," "plans," "expects," "anticipates," "projects," "predicts," "estimates," "aims," "believes," "hopes," "potential" or similar words. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, are based on certain assumptions and are subject to various known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's control, and cannot be predicted or quantified and consequently, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, risks and uncertainties associated with (i) market acceptance of our existing and new products, (ii) negative clinical trial results or lengthy product delays in key markets, (iii) an inability to secure regulatory approvals for the sale of our products, (iv) intense competition in the medical device industry from much larger, multinational companies, (v) product liability claims, (vi) product malfunctions, (vii) our limited manufacturing capabilities and reliance on subcontractors for assistance, (viii) insufficient or inadequate reimbursement by governmental and other third party payers for our products, (ix) our efforts to successfully obtain and maintain intellectual property protection covering our products, which may not be successful, (x) legislative or regulatory reform of the healthcare system in both the U.S. and foreign jurisdictions, (xi) our reliance on single suppliers for certain product components, (xii) the fact that we will need to raise additional capital to meet our business requirements in the future and that such capital raising may be costly, dilutive or difficult to obtain and (xiii) the fact that we conduct business in multiple foreign jurisdictions, exposing us to foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations, logistical and communications challenges, burdens and costs of compliance with foreign laws and political and economic instability in each jurisdiction. More detailed information about the Company and the risk factors that may affect the realization of forward-looking statements is set forth in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K and its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Investors and security holders are urged to read these documents free of charge on the SEC's web site at http://www.sec.gov. The Company assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise its forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Investor Contacts:

Craig ShoreChief Financial OfficerInspireMD, Inc.888-776-6804 craigs@inspiremd.com

CORE IR investor-relations@inspiremd.com

TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
274
Followers
19K+
Post
51K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Foreign Currency Exchange#Exchange Rate#Securities Trading#Regulatory Approvals#U S Markets#Financial Markets#Cad#Company#Nspr Wsb#American#Nsprw#Nsprz#Micronet#Sec#Inc 888#Nasdaq Capital Market#Investor Contacts#Form 10 Q#Key Markets#Single Suppliers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NYSE
News Break
Business
News Break
Economy
News Break
Nasdaq
News Break
Markets
Related
Stocksmodernreaders.com

IndexIQ Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) by 84.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,815 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,414 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Premier were worth $400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Financial ReportsPosted by
TheStreet

Tiga Acquisition Corp. Receives NYSE Notice Regarding Late Form 10-Q Filing

Tiga Acquisition Corp. (the "Company") announced today that it has received a notice from the New York Stock Exchange (the "NYSE") indicating that the Company is not in compliance with Section 802.01E of the NYSE Listed Company Manual as a result of its failure to timely file its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2021 (the "Q1 2021 Form 10-Q") with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on or prior to the due date thereof or by the extended filing due date provided by Rule 12b-25.
Marketslivebitcoinnews.com

2local Native Coin 2LC Will Be Listed On Bitrue Exchange On The 1st Of June

2Local is an eco-conscious fintech company from the Netherlands. The company is getting more recognition in the crypto/blockchain space as 2local continues to reach new milestones on its roadmap again and again to deliver what has been promised. Many milestones have already been reached. The last one was attained on the 11th of April when the 2local demo DeFi crypto exchange went live. On the 1st of June, 2local will deliver another promise – the 2local native coin 2LC will be listed on one of the fastest-growing crypto exchanges. This achievement has plenty of benefits, one of which is that it will act as a trampoline for 2local to be listed on Tier 1 crypto exchanges. And much more than that!
AgriculturePosted by
TheStreet

Pontus Begins Trading On OTC Markets In The US

VANCOUVER, BC, June 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Pontus Protein Ltd . (TSXV: HULK) (OTCQB: HLKKF) (FSE: 8YC) (" Pontus" or the " Company"), is pleased to announce that its common shares have commenced trading on the OTCQB Venture Marketplace (" OTCQB") in the United States under the symbol "HLKKF". The...
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Reliq Health Technologies, Inc. Files Q3 FY2021 Financial Statements, Provides Corporate Update

HAMILTON, Ontario, June 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reliq Health Technologies Inc. (TSXV:RHT or OTCQB:RQHTF) (" Reliq" or the " Company"), a rapidly growing global telemedicine that specializes in developing innovative Virtual Care solutions for the multi-billion dollar Healthcare market, announced that the interim consolidated financial statements ("Financial Statements") and Management's Discussion and Analysis ("MD&A") for the quarter ended March 31, 2021, are now available on the Company's profile on SEDAR (www.sedar.com). The Company is also pleased to provide the following corporate update.
CurrenciesCoinDesk

ETC Group to List First Bitcoin ETP in London on the Aquis Exchange

ETC Group is launching the first bitcoin exchange-traded product (ETP) in the U.K. on the Aquis Exchange Multilateral Trading Facility (MTF) in London on June 7. In an announcement Monday, ETC Group said this is the first time a cryptocurrency ETP will be made available for trading on the U.K. market or any European MTF.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $39 million-$41 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $39.60 million. Shares of RADCOM stock traded...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Column Capital Advisors LLC Has $144,000 Stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Column Capital Advisors LLC decreased its position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) by 35.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 764 shares of the company’s stock after selling 417 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

RumbleON (NASDAQ:RMBL) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

RumbleON (NASDAQ:RMBL) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $140 million-$150 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $103 million. A number of research firms have commented on RMBL. Zacks Investment...
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Sientra Announces Addition Of Vice President Of Research & Development

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., June 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sientra, Inc. (SIEN) - Get Report ("Sientra" or the "Company"), a medical aesthetics company uniquely focused on plastic surgeons, today announced the appointment of Denise Dajles as Vice President of Research & Development, effective today. In this new role, Ms. Dajles will report to Chief Executive Officer Ron Menezes and lead Sientra's R&D and medical affairs teams.
Financial ReportsPosted by
TheStreet

Stemming From SEC Guidance Concerning Balance Sheet Treatment Of Warrants, Tailwind Two Acquisition Corp. Announces Receipt Of NYSE Continued Listing Standard Notice

NEW YORK, June 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tailwind Two Acquisition Corp. (TWNT) (the "Company") today announced that it received a formal notice of non-compliance from the New York Stock Exchange (the "NYSE") relating to the Company's failure to timely file its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2021 (the "Form 10-Q") as required under the timely filing criteria established in Section 802.01E of the NYSE Listed Company Manual.
South San Francisco, CAPosted by
TheStreet

Cytokinetics Announces Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., June 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cytokinetics, Incorporated (Nasdaq: CYTK) today announced that on May 31, 2021 it granted stock options to purchase an aggregate of 49,500 shares of common stock to eight new employees whose employment commenced in May 2021 as a material inducement to their employment. The grant was previously approved by the Compensation and Talent Committee of Cytokinetics' Board of Directors under the company's Amended and Restated 2004 Equity Incentive Plan.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Leisure Acquisition Corp. Announces Receipt Of And Plan To Appeal Nasdaq Listing Determination

NEW YORK, June 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Leisure Acquisition Corp. ("LACQ" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: LACQ, LACQU, LACQW), a special purpose acquisition company formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, acquisition or similar business combination, announced today that on June 1, 2021, Nasdaq notified LACQ that trading in the Company's securities on Nasdaq will be suspended effective with the open of the market on Thursday, June 3, 2021 due to the Company's failure to complete an initial business combination by June 1, 2021, which date the notice stated represented the full extent of the Nasdaq Hearing Panel's discretion in this matter. The Company expects that its securities will be immediately eligible to trade on the OTC Markets system on Thursday, June 3, 2021. Additional information about OTC Markets, Inc. along with the Company's trading and quotation information can be found at www.otcmarkets.com .
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Relisting Of Weatherford's Ordinary Shares On NASDAQ

HOUSTON, June 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Weatherford International plc (OTC Pink: WFTLF) (" Weatherford" or the "Company") today announced that The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC ("NASDAQ") has approved its application for the relisting of Weatherford's ordinary shares on NASDAQ under the ticker symbol "WFRD", effective with the opening of trading on Wednesday, June 2, 2021.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Landec Sells Investment In Windset Holdings

Early sale to affiliates of founding and controlling investors for $45.1 million. Net proceeds to be used to repay a portion of outstanding term debt and de-lever balance sheet. SANTA MARIA, Calif., June 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Landec Corporation (Nasdaq: LNDC), a diversified health and wellness company with two...
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Cinemark USA, Inc. Announces Pricing Of $765 Million Senior Notes

Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (CNK) - Get Report announced today that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Cinemark USA, Inc. ("Cinemark USA"), priced a private offering (the "Offering") that is exempt from the registration requirements of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), to eligible purchasers of $765 million aggregate principal amount of its 5.25% Senior Notes due 2028 (the "Notes") at the initial offering price of 100.000% of the principal amount plus accrued and unpaid interest from June 15, 2021. The Offering is expected to close on June 15, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.
South San Francisco, CAPosted by
TheStreet

Day One Announces Closing Of Upsized Initial Public Offering And Full Exercise Of The Underwriters' Option To Purchase Additional Shares

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., June 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: DAWN), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing and commercializing targeted therapies for patients of all ages with genetically defined cancers, today announced the closing of its initial public offering of 11,500,000 shares of its common stock, including the full exercise of the underwriters' option to purchase up to 1,500,000 additional shares of common stock, at a public offering price of $16.00 per share. All of the shares were offered by Day One. The gross proceeds from the offering, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and other offering expenses payable by Day One, were $184.0 million. The shares began trading on the Nasdaq Global Select Market on May 27, 2021 under the ticker symbol "DAWN."
Financial ReportsPosted by
TheStreet

HeadHunter Group PLC Announces Launch Of Follow-On Offering

MOSCOW, June 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HeadHunter Group PLC ("HeadHunter") (Nasdaq: HHR; MOEX: HHRU) announced today that it has commenced an underwritten public offering of 4,500,000 American Depositary Shares ("ADSs"), each representing one ordinary share, offered by ELQ Investors VIII Limited, an investment vehicle associated with The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc., and Highworld Investments Limited, a subsidiary of Elbrus Capital Fund II, L.P. and Elbrus Capital Fund II B, L.P. (together, the "Selling Shareholders"). The underwriters of the offering will also have a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 675,000 ADSs from the Selling Shareholders at the public offering price. HeadHunter will not receive any of the proceeds from the sale of the ADSs being offered by the Selling Shareholders and will bear the costs associated with the sale of such ADSs, other than the underwriting discounts.