The Ingredient Transparency Center's Collagen Stewardship Alliance Adds Bioiberica, Mibelle Group Biochemistry And Stratum Nutrition

SPRING, Texas, May 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the Ingredient Transparency Center's Collagen Stewardship Alliance (CSA) announced the addition of Bioiberica, Mibelle Group Biochemistry and Stratum Nutrition to its list of supporters. CSA stewards the booming global collagen category, bring transparency to source/origin, mitigate marketplace confusion, identify and promote product quality parameters, protect ingredient and product integrity and engage on issues such as sustainability, source and transparency.

"CSA supports transparency, attribution of science, product quality and clear messaging for this growing category," said Len Monheit, CEO, Trust Transparency Center and management lead for the Collagen Stewardship Alliance. "The addition of committed powerhouses such as Bioiberica, Mibelle and Stratum bolsters CSA's ability to champion best practices and expand our education and outreach as we drive continued advocacy for collagen and collagen related products."

Sponsor Level

Bioiberica is a global Life Science company committed to improving people, animal, and plant health and well-being. Bioiberica is a leading Heparin API manufacturer and a world reference in the research, production, and sale of other pharmaceutical and nutraceutical ingredients like chondroitin sulphate, glucosamine, hyaluronic acid, native type II collagen, and thyroid.

Stratum Nutrition®, a business of ESM Technologies, LLC, sustainably provides world class nutrition ingredient solutions to nutritional product formulators for human and pet health. Stratum offers a portfolio of research-supported, branded ingredients that are progressive, safe, and effective, including NEM® brand eggshell membrane, ESC® brand eggshell calcium, Ahiflower® plant-based omegas-3,6,9, Curcumin 95, BioCurc®, LBiome™ Lactobacillus LB postbiotic, Nataxtin™ astaxanthin, as well as oral-cavity probiotics, BLIS K12™ and BLIS M18™. These trusted ingredients are relied upon by consumers internationally.

Supporter Level

Mibelle Biochemistry offers functional ingredients for the food and nutraceutical supplement market. The Swiss based company with a local office in the US has over 30 years of expertise in transforming naturally derived compounds into active ingredients for the dietary and cosmetic market. Inspired by nature we focus on the research and manufacturing of innovative botanicals specially developed for the anti-aging, beauty-from-within, cognition boosting, hair growth, slimming and sports nutrition market. What makes our ingredients stand out is their uniqueness, own clinical data, and their safety. Our water-soluble plant extracts are all GMO-free, vegan and of highest quality.

CSA 2021 initiatives focus on raising awareness of collagen, compiling data and insights, and building relationships with key stakeholders. Learn more at CollagenAlliance.org.

About Trust Transparency CenterTrust Transparency Center utilizes trust transparency principles to provide insights and guidance to nutritional product stakeholders in the areas of Business and Go-To-Market Strategy, Finance and M&A, Compliance and Risk Management, Strategic Services, Organizational Culture Development and Trust Transparency Coaching. Trust Transparency Center also operates the Ingredient Transparency Center which identifies emerging and challenge categories of nutritional ingredients and devotes resources to identifying issues and potential, and then stewards aggressive work plans to lead these categories to potential and/or prevent their exploitation. To learn more, please visit TrustTransparency.com.

