Mansfield, TX

Welcoming USMC Sergeant Patrick Murray Home In Dallas, TX

In a special dedication event, United States Marine Corps Sergeant Patrick Murray received the keys to his new mortgage-free Pulte Home in the Somerset community in Mansfield, Texas. The home was donated by PulteGroup's Built to Honor® program, which provides the gift of a new home to wounded veterans and their families across the country.

"It is an honor for our Pulte team, along with the support of our trade partners and suppliers, to build this home for Sergeant Murray, as a way to express our gratitude for his service to our country," said Bryan Swindell, President of PulteGroup's Dallas division. "We warmly welcome the Murray family to the next chapter of their lives, with a home that meets their needs where they will create wonderful new memories together."

Built specifically for the Murray family, the 4 bedroom, 3 bath single-family home is 2800-square feet and fully furnished. The home was awarded through PulteGroup's Built to Honor program in partnership with Building Homes for Heroes.

This year, the Built to Honor program expects to award ten mortgage-free homes nationwide. To date, the program has provided more than 60 homes to deserving veterans and their families.

USMC Sergeant Patrick Murray

Sergeant Murray enlisted in 2004 and during his near decade of service, was deployed around the world, including Iraq. He was medically discharged in 2004, with injuries sustained during service. His injuries include PTSD, a traumatic brain injury (TBI), migraines, memory loss, several fractures that have required multiple surgeries, bilateral hearing loss, tinnitus, vision loss and complex regional pain syndrome.

For his valor, Sergeant Murray has received several accolades, including the Marine Corps Good Conduct Medal (2x), Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal with Combat V Device for Valor, Combat Action Ribbon (Iraq), Iraq Campaign Medal (w/ 2 Stars), Sea Service Deployment Ribbon (3x), Humanitarian Service Medal, Korean Defense Service Medal, Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, and National Defense Service Medal, among others.

Since his retirement, Sergeant Murray has devoted his life to helping other veterans, first responders and civilians in need through volunteering, fundraising and ongoing work with dozens of charitable organizations.

About Built to Honor®

PulteGroup's Built to Honor® program recognizes and thanks returning military personnel who have been injured during their term of service by providing mortgage-free homes to veterans and their families. Launched in 2013, the program has built and donated more than 60 homes across the country. Built to Honor works in partnership with nonprofit organizations to identify veteran candidates. For more information about Built to Honor, go to http://builttohonor.org. Follow Built to Honor on Twitter: @BuiltToHonor and Facebook.com/BuiltToHonor.

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc. (PHM) - Get Report, based in Atlanta, Georgia, is one of America's largest homebuilding companies with operations in more than 40 markets throughout the country. Through its brand portfolio that includes Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, the company is one of the industry's most versatile homebuilders able to meet the needs of multiple buyer groups and respond to changing consumer demand. PulteGroup's purpose is building incredible places where people can live their dreams.

For more information about PulteGroup, Inc. and PulteGroup brands, go to pultegroup.com; www.pulte.com; www.centex.com; www.delwebb.com; www.divosta.com; www.jwhomes.com; and www.americanwesthomes.com. Follow PulteGroup, Inc. on Twitter: @PulteGroupNews.

