Newark, CA

ShotSpotter Sets June 2021 Financial Conference Schedule

By GlobeNewswire
NEWARK, Calif., May 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ShotSpotter, Inc. (NASDAQ: SSTI), a leader in precision policing technology solutions that enable law enforcement to more effectively respond to, investigate and deter crime, is scheduled to participate at the following virtual financial conferences in June 2021:

William Blair 41 st Annual Growth Stock ConferencePresenting Thursday, June 3, 2021 at 12:30 p.m. Eastern time Executives: CEO Ralph Clark and CFO Alan Stewart Webcast

Stifel 2021 Virtual Cross Sector Insight ConferencePresenting Thursday, June 10, 2021 at 10:40 a.m. Eastern timeExecutives: CFO Alan Stewart Webcast

Baird 2021 Global Consumer, Technology & Services ConferencePresenting Thursday, June 10, 2021 at 1:25 p.m. Eastern time (one-on-one meetings June 9-10, 2021)Executives: CEO Ralph Clark

Roth Virtual London ConferenceParticipating Monday-Wednesday, June 21-23, 2021 (one-on-one and small group meetings only)Executives: CEO Ralph Clark and CFO Alan Stewart

For additional information or to schedule a one-on-one meeting with ShotSpotter management, please contact Gateway Investor Relations at SSTI@gatewayir.com.

About ShotSpotter, Inc.ShotSpotter (NASDAQ: SSTI) is a leader in precision policing technology solutions that enable law enforcement to more effectively respond to, investigate and deter crime. The company's products are trusted by more than 100 U.S. cities to help make their communities safer. The platform includes its flagship product, ShotSpotter Respond™, the leading gunshot detection, location, and forensic system, ShotSpotter Connect™, patrol management software to dynamically direct patrol resources to areas of greatest risk and more effectively deter crime, and ShotSpotter Investigate™, an investigative case management solution that helps detectives connect the dots and share information more effectively to improve case clearance rates. ShotSpotter also serves the corporate and college security markets and has been designated a Great Place to Work ® Company.

Company Contact:Alan Stewart, CFOShotSpotter, Inc. +1 (510) 794-3100 astewart@shotspotter.com

Investor Relations Contacts:

Matt GloverGateway Investor Relations+1 (949) 574-3860 SSTI@gatewayir.com

JoAnn HorneMarket Street Partners+1 (415) 445-3240 jhorne@marketstreetpartners.com

