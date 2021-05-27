Cancel
Par Pacific Management To Participate In June Investor Conferences

HOUSTON, May 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (PARR) - Get Report ("Par Pacific") today announced that members of its management team will participate in the following virtual conferences during the month of June 2021.

  • June 8: RBC Capital Markets Global Energy, Power & Infrastructure Conference
  • June 10: TPH Hotter 'N Hell Energy Conference
  • June 23: JPM Energy, Power and Renewables Conference

The most current investor presentation is available on the Investors section of Par Pacific's website at www.parpacific.com.

About Par Pacific

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (PARR) - Get Report, headquartered in Houston, Texas, owns and operates market-leading energy, infrastructure, and retail businesses. Par Pacific's strategy is to acquire and develop businesses in logistically complex markets. Par Pacific owns and operates one of the largest energy networks in Hawaii with 94,000 bpd of operating refining capacity, a logistics system supplying the major islands of the state and 90 retail locations. In the Pacific Northwest and the Rockies, Par Pacific owns and operates 60,000 bpd of combined refining capacity, related multimodal logistics systems, and 31 retail locations. Par Pacific also owns 46% of Laramie Energy, LLC, a natural gas production company with operations and assets concentrated in Western Colorado. More information is available at www.parpacific.com.

For more information contact:Ashimi PatelSenior Manager, Investor Relations(832) 916-3355 apatel@parpacific.com

