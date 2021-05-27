Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Eastbridge's Latest Report Examines Current Claim Practices By Carriers In The Voluntary/worksite Market

By PR Newswire
Posted by 
TheStreet
TheStreet
 5 days ago

AVON, Conn., May 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Employers know their employees need the protection voluntary benefits offer, and nothing highlights the importance of these products to everyone involved - employers, brokers and employees - than when a claim is paid. And since the average employee is younger and more tech-savvy than in years past, expectations for the claim process to be easy, technologically-driven and fast have increased. That makes it imperative for carriers to improve their overall claim processes and accuracy, communication methods and turnaround times if they want to remain competitive in the voluntary/worksite market.

The purpose of the Claims Practices of Voluntary Carriers Spotlight™ Report is to provide important information for carriers on claim practices including:

  • Claim area structures and organization
  • Claim filing and status options
  • Claim time standards by product and methods of measurement
  • Claim processes and services
  • Claim integration practices
  • Claim evaluation and tracking
  • Carrier selection criteria
  • Changes to claim practices due to COVID-19
  • Concerns, obstacles and future trends

With this information, carriers have a source for comparing their existing claim practices with carrier competitors, enabling them to plan for important future trends and expectations in this key administrative area.

The report is currently available for purchase for $3,000. Click here to view a table of contents for the report. For more information or to order, call today at (860) 676-9633 or email Eastbridge at info@eastbridge.com.

Eastbridge Consulting Group, Inc . is a marketing advisory firm serving companies focused on the voluntary/worksite benefits market in the United States and Canada.

CONTACT: Erin Marino emarino@eastbridge.com

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/eastbridges-latest-report-examines-current-claim-practices-by-carriers-in-the-voluntaryworksite-market-301300645.html

SOURCE Eastbridge Consulting Group

TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
274
Followers
19K+
Post
51K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Brokers#Canada#Claim Practices#Carriers#Carrier Competitors#Claim Area Structures#Communication Methods#Employers#Prnewswire#Tech#Download Multimedia#Contents#Today#Turnaround Times#Conn
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Marketing
Related
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Reliq Health Technologies, Inc. Files Q3 FY2021 Financial Statements, Provides Corporate Update

HAMILTON, Ontario, June 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reliq Health Technologies Inc. (TSXV:RHT or OTCQB:RQHTF) (" Reliq" or the " Company"), a rapidly growing global telemedicine that specializes in developing innovative Virtual Care solutions for the multi-billion dollar Healthcare market, announced that the interim consolidated financial statements ("Financial Statements") and Management's Discussion and Analysis ("MD&A") for the quarter ended March 31, 2021, are now available on the Company's profile on SEDAR (www.sedar.com). The Company is also pleased to provide the following corporate update.
TechnologyPosted by
TheStreet

Somos, Inc.'s Suite Of Authentication Enablement Solution Expanded With General Availability Release Of RealNumber® DNO

EAST BRUNSWICK, N.J., June 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Somos, Inc., a leading registry management and data solutions company, today announced that one of its latest Authentication Enablement Solutions - RealNumber ® Do Not Originate (DNO), a valuable tool that can be leveraged to help identify the fraudulent use via spoofing of businesses' inbound Toll-Free Numbers (TFNs) such as customer service lines - has moved from its Proof of Concept phase into industry General Availability.
Stocksdallassun.com

TPT Global Tech Signed A Common Stock Purchase Agreement Whereby A Southern California Institutional Investment Fund Will Invest Up To $5M As the Company Explores Up Listing to Major US Stock Exchange

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 1, 2020 / TPT Global Tech, Inc. ('TPTW, the Company or TPT Global Tech') (OTCBB:TPTW) today announced the company signed a Common Stock Purchase Agreement ('Equity Investment') whereby a Southern California institutional investment fund will invest up to $5M as the company explores the next major milestone, up listing to a major US stock exchange, NASDAQ or the NYSE. TPTW may draw on the Equity Investment, as needed and as defined, through December 31, 2021, to avoid creating heavy dilution to existing TPTW shareholders. The Equity Investment will be in common shares of TPTW after appropriate registration with the SEC and is not a toxic convertible debt. The company reserves the right to sell its common shares under the Equity Investment to the Institutional Investment Fund at any time which is at the sole discretion of management. No minimum number of common shares is required to be sold to the fund and the company can sell shares to the fund every 5 trading days if desirable, limited to the median daily trading volume of the Company's common stock over the most recent five business days. The Equity Investment, although it contains a fixed price option if agreed by the Company and the Institutional Investment Fund, will be at a 15% discount to market, allowing the company to sell its common shares at a higher market price as our share price increases.
EconomyPosted by
TheStreet

Global Supercapacitors Market Products, Modules And Applications Report 2020-2026 With Profiles Of 35 Companies & Industry Guide Containing Contact Details For 100 Companies

DUBLIN, June 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Supercapacitors Market - Products, Modules and Applications" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The Automotive & Transportation sector is expected to be the fastest-growing market for Supercapacitors, the global demand for which is anticipated to compound annually at 16.6% during 2019-2026 in reaching a projected US$2.7 billion by 2026. The overall global market for Supercapacitors is expected to exceed US$3 billion in 2020. The global market for supercapacitors is the largest, as also the fastest growing, in Asia-Pacific.
Marketsloshijosdelamalinche.com

Chip Capacitors Market Growth Trends, Current Demand, and Development Report

ResearchMoz has adopted multi-disciplinary approach to shed light on the evolution of the Global Chip Capacitors Market during the historical period of 2016 – 2020. The study presents a deep-dive assessment of the current growth dynamics, major avenues in the estimation year of 2021, and key prospects over the forecast period 2021 – 2027. The research strives to present a granular assessment of the key consumer propositions targeted by various players and technologies that define the microeconomic environments of the Chip Capacitors Market. The study offers a suitable combination of qualitative assessment and quantitative estimations of the current and projected avenues.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Insights On The Molecular Quality Controls Global Market To 2027 - Featuring Abbott Laboratories, Danaher And Qnostics Among Others

DUBLIN, June 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Molecular Quality Controls - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Molecular Quality Controls estimated at US$155.5 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$280.1 Million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 8.8% over the period 2020-2027.
New York City, NYPosted by
TheStreet

Stemming From SEC Guidance Concerning Balance Sheet Treatment Of Warrants, Tailwind International Acquisition Corp. Announces Receipt Of NYSE Continued Listing Standard Notice

NEW YORK, June 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tailwind International Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: TWNI) (the "Company") today announced that it received a formal notice of non-compliance from the New York Stock Exchange (the "NYSE") relating to the Company's failure to timely file its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2021 (the "Form 10-Q") as required under the timely filing criteria established in Section 802.01E of the NYSE Listed Company Manual.
South San Francisco, CAPosted by
TheStreet

Cytokinetics Announces Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., June 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cytokinetics, Incorporated (Nasdaq: CYTK) today announced that on May 31, 2021 it granted stock options to purchase an aggregate of 49,500 shares of common stock to eight new employees whose employment commenced in May 2021 as a material inducement to their employment. The grant was previously approved by the Compensation and Talent Committee of Cytokinetics' Board of Directors under the company's Amended and Restated 2004 Equity Incentive Plan.
MarketsPosted by
TheStreet

Automotive Connecting Rod Market To Grow By 51.57 Million Units During 2021-2025, Albon Engineering And Manufacturing Plc And American Axle And Manufacturing Inc. Emerge As Key Contributors To Growth| Technavio

Technavio has been monitoring the automotive connecting rod market and it is poised to grow by 51.57 mn units during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 2% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. Request Free sample report.
Medical & Biotechadvisor.ca

Investing Opportunities as Health Care Goes High Tech

(Runtime: 5 min, 14 sec; size: 59.12 MB) Michal Marszal, portfolio manager, focusing on the global health-care sector at CIBC Asset Management. Within the broader biopharmaceutical space, generally speaking, I look at that space through the lens of both large, diversified pharmaceutical companies as well as the novel emerging biotechnology names.
Marketsreportsgo.com

Impact of covid-19 on Cloud Performance Test Service market Report to 2026 "“ Industry Demand Analysis and Current Trend

The latest research report on Cloud Performance Test Service market identifies and evaluates all the important aspects like the key driving forces and impediments influencing the industry’s growth pattern, to guide stakeholders in making right decisions for the future. Besides, it compares the past and current business scenario to authenticate the forecasts mentioned in the document. In addition, the study elaborates on the several market segments and reveals the prominent areas that promise noteworthy profits in the forthcoming years.
Mental Healthindustryglobalnews24.com

What makes “Global Mental Health Apps Market” a Booming Industry in the current COVID-19 scenario? - A Report by Absolute Markets Insights

Mental health applications are being increasingly used by individuals for the diagnosis and treatment of possible mental health conditions. Based on United Nation studies, it is expected that around 25% of the global population will experience a mental health condition in their lifetime. Depression is estimated to emerge as the greatest cause of disease burden by 2030. To cater to the mental well-being of individuals, mental health application providers are incorporating wearable and smart devices for faster detection of mental health related issues. Elevated stress levels can be monitored using mental health wearable devices. Apple watch, for instance, supports applications such as Breathe and Calm, which makes use of diaphragmatic breathing, also called as mindful breathing for stress management. Stress prevention is being focussed by these applications. The advancement in manufacturing technology is helping in quicker stress management solutions, as the wearable devices are embedded with heart rate sensors which can detect stress levels in individuals. Apple Watch, Whoop, Fitbit, etc., is helping in the fight against mental health conditions. Thus, the incorporation of wearables and smart devices with these apps is driving the demand of mental health apps market.
Schaumburg, ILPosted by
Daily Herald

Experian's releases latest auto report

SCHAUMBURG -- The automotive finance market saw strong performance during the first quarter, according to Experian's quarterly State of the Automotive Finance Market report. Total open automotive loan balances increased from $1.168 trillion in the first quarter of 2020 to $1.288 trillion in the same period this year. "The industry...
Marketsbisouv.com

Latest Research Report On Cloud Advertising Market 2021.

DataIntelo published a new report entitled, “International Cloud Advertising market” is an exceptional market study that provides the hottest detailed info and extensive analysis of this market. It offers a comprehensive summary of the market with in depth insights on essential aspects such as the present market situation, possible dimensions, quantity, and dynamics of this market. This study report produces a comprehensive evaluation of the COVID-19 pandemic and its effect on the present market and assesses the potential results of the market throughout the forecast period, 2021 – 2028.
MarketsLas Vegas Herald

Insurance Claims Management Solution Market - Growing Popularity by Latest Product Type Hints Opportunity

The Insurance Claims Management Solution Market study describes how the technology industry is evolving and how major and emerging players in the industry are responding to long term opportunities and short-term challenges they face. One major attraction about Insurance Claims Management Solution Industry is its growth rate. Many major technology players - including Insuresoft, Cegedim Insurance Solutions, Snapsheet, Pega, Bridge Claims Management, ClaimCenter, Applied Epic, CyberSource, DXC Technology, DOCOsoft, WeGoLook, LLC, FINEOS, Figtree, OnBase, Infosys & Comindware etc have been looking into Insurance Claims Management Solution as a way to increase their market share and reach towards consumers.
Chicago, ILworkerscompensation.com

Webinar to Examine Latest WC Benchmarking Study Results

Chicago, IL – May 25, 2021 – Experts from Rising Medical Solutions' annual Workers' Compensation Benchmarking Study will share the most recent research findings in a free webinar on Thursday, June 10, 2021, from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. ET. The webinar, entitled “Normalizing Discomfort: 5 Ways to Future-Proof Your Organization,” will focus on leadership insights, as well as what eight (8) years of study data is telling us about how high performing organizations are embedding institutional resiliency.