Eastbridge's Latest Report Examines Current Claim Practices By Carriers In The Voluntary/worksite Market

AVON, Conn., May 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Employers know their employees need the protection voluntary benefits offer, and nothing highlights the importance of these products to everyone involved - employers, brokers and employees - than when a claim is paid. And since the average employee is younger and more tech-savvy than in years past, expectations for the claim process to be easy, technologically-driven and fast have increased. That makes it imperative for carriers to improve their overall claim processes and accuracy, communication methods and turnaround times if they want to remain competitive in the voluntary/worksite market.

The purpose of the Claims Practices of Voluntary Carriers Spotlight™ Report is to provide important information for carriers on claim practices including:

Claim area structures and organization

Claim filing and status options

Claim time standards by product and methods of measurement

Claim processes and services

Claim integration practices

Claim evaluation and tracking

Carrier selection criteria

Changes to claim practices due to COVID-19

Concerns, obstacles and future trends

With this information, carriers have a source for comparing their existing claim practices with carrier competitors, enabling them to plan for important future trends and expectations in this key administrative area.

The report is currently available for purchase for $3,000. Click here to view a table of contents for the report. For more information or to order, call today at (860) 676-9633 or email Eastbridge at info@eastbridge.com.

Eastbridge Consulting Group, Inc . is a marketing advisory firm serving companies focused on the voluntary/worksite benefits market in the United States and Canada.

