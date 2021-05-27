Cancel
Bespoke Capital Acquisition Corp. And Vintage Wine Estates To Participate In June Investor Conferences

 5 days ago

TORONTO and SANTA ROSA, Calif., May 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bespoke Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: BSPE) (TSX: BC.U) (TSX: BC.WT.U) ("Bespoke" or "BCAC"), a publicly-traded special purpose acquisition company, and Vintage Wine Estates ("VWE" or the "Company"), one of the fastest growing U.S. wine producers with an industry leading direct-to-customer platform, today announced that they will participate in the following investor conferences:

  • Wednesday, June 2, 2021 - RBC Capital Markets Global Consumer Conference: The Company will be hosting a fireside chat which will begin at 1:20 p.m. Eastern. The Company will also be participating in one-on-one and small group meetings. The fireside chat will be webcast live and will be available for replay, and can be found on the "Events" section of Bespoke's Investor Relations website at https://www.bespokespac.com/ .
  • Thursday, June 3, 2021 - Piper Sandler 41 st Annual Consumer Conference: The Company will be participating in one-on-one and small group meetings. For more information, please contact your Piper Sandler representative.

On February 4, 2021, BCAC announced a definitive agreement for a business combination with Vintage Wine Estates. Upon closing, the combined company will be named Vintage Wine Estates, Inc. Its common stock will remain listed on the Nasdaq Global Market under the new ticker symbol "VWE" and on the TSX under the symbol "VWE.U". The warrants remain listed on the TSX under "VWE.WT.U".

The closing of BCAC's business combination with VWE is expected to occur on or about June 7, 2021.

About Bespoke Capital Acquisition Corp.

Bespoke Capital Acquisition Corp. is a $360 million special purpose acquisition corporation listed on the Nasdaq and TSX. Bespoke is led by Chairman Paul Walsh (former CEO of Diageo) and an experienced team of managers, operators and investors who have played integral roles in helping build and grow profitable public and private consumer staples businesses, both organically and through acquisitions, to create value for stockholders. For more information please visit https://www.bespokespac.com/.

About Vintage Wine Estates

Vintage Wine Estates is a family of wineries and wines whose singular focus is producing the finest quality wines and incredible customer experiences with wineries throughout Napa, Sonoma, California's Central Coast, Oregon and Washington State. Since its founding 20 years ago, the Company has become a top 15 U.S. wine producer via organic and acquisitive growth, today selling more than 2 million nine-liter equivalent cases annually. To achieve this growth, the Company curates, creates, stewards and markets its many brands and services to customers and end consumers via a balanced omni-channel strategy encompassing direct-to-consumer, wholesale and exclusive brands arrangements with national retailers. VWE is diverse across price points and varietals with over 50 brands ranging from $10-$150 USD at retail, with the majority selling in the $12-$20 USD price range. For more information, visit https://www.vintagewineestates.com/.

