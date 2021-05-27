Cancel
Oak Street Health Announces Participation At The 41st Annual William Blair Growth Stock Conference

  Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE: OSH, or the "Company"), a network of value-based primary care centers for adults on Medicare, today announced that Mike Pykosz, Chief Executive Officer, and Tim Cook, Chief Financial Officer, will participate at the 41 st Annual William Blair Growth Stock Conference on Tuesday, June 1, 2021, including a virtual fireside chat presentation at 3:40 p.m. (ET). The appearance will be webcast live, and the webcast links and related presentation materials for these conferences will be available online at https://investors.oakstreethealth.com.

About Oak Street Health

Founded in 2012, Oak Street Health is a network of value-based primary care centers for adults on Medicare. With a mission of rebuilding healthcare as it should be, the Company operates an innovative healthcare model focused on quality of care over volume of services , and assumes the full financial risk of its patients. Oak Street Health currently operates more than 85 centers across 13 states. To learn more about Oak Street Health's proven approach to care, visit https://oakstreethealth.com.

