Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

UPDATE 2-Sterling lifted by BoE comments on rate hike timing

By Ritvik Carvalho
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 5 days ago

* Graphic: World FX rates in 2020 tmsnrt.rs/2egbfVh

* Graphic: Trade-weighted sterling since Brexit vote tmsnrt.rs/2hwV9Hv (Updates prices)

LONDON, May 27 (Reuters) - Sterling rose against the dollar on Thursday after a Bank of England policymaker said the central bank was likely to raise rates well into next year, while noting an increase could come earlier if the economy rebounds more quickly than expected.

Gertjan Vlieghe’s comments helped lift sterling well into positive territory, up 0.4% on the day to $1.4184 by 1124 GMT. By afternoon trade, the pound was still up 0.36%, at $1.4174.

“My central scenario is that the economy evolves similarly to the MPC’s central projection in May, but with somewhat more slack than in the central projection,” Vlieghe said in a lecture at the University of Bath.

“In that scenario, the first rise in bank rate is likely to become appropriate only well into next year, with some modest further tightening thereafter,” he added.

Earlier in the day, the British currency recovered from an overnight drop against the dollar that took it to a 10-day low, as the greenback’s spike higher fizzled out by the start of European trading.

“Vlieghe’s comments have reinforced market expectations over BoE tightening commencing at some point in 2022,” said Viraj Patel, global macro strategist at Vanda Research.

“Right now, markets are almost pricing in the most optimistic scenario and they like what they hear from Vlieghe.”

Patel noted that Vlieghe would be departing the BoE’s rate setting committee this August, and that the policymaker’s comments were conditioned on a smooth transfer from the British government’s furlough scheme, which is “still a known unknown”.

Sterling also hit a six-day high against the euro, gaining 0.3% to 85.99 pence.

Money-market pricing currently pegs the earliest rate hike from the Bank of England after November 2022.

“The market is in the early stages of factoring a potential hike in interest rates far earlier than previous expectations,” said Neil Jones, head of FX sales at Mizuho Bank.

Sterling is the second best-performing G10 currency versus the dollar this year, up 3.3% year-to-date and trailing only the commodity-linked Canadian dollar. That performance is a result of investors betting on a quicker reopening for Britain’s economy on the back of its rapid COVID-19 vaccination pace.

Britain started the third stage of its reopening last week, allowing indoor dining in pubs and restaurants. Economic indicators such as retail sales are looking up, as are surveys of purchasing managers across industries and employment measures.

With a lot of positive news priced in, recent movements in sterling have largely been dictated by the direction of the U.S. dollar, rather than any strong fundamental catalysts, analysts say. However, some note that with the Bank of England tapering its bond-buying programme, there may still yet be scope for rate hikes to be priced in to the currency.

“The fact that we are moving into a position now where we’re talking about when a rate hike might come as opposed to, ‘are the BoE going to take rates negative?’, I think that change in sentiment is significant in itself,” said Marc Cogliatti, principal, global markets at Validus Risk Management.

Reuters

Reuters

129K+
Followers
150K+
Post
72M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bank Rate#Interest Rates#Boe#Uk#Market Rates#Currency Markets#Employment Rates#Market Sentiment#Gmt#Mpc#The University Of Bath#British#European#Vanda Research#The Bank Of England#Mizuho Bank#G10#Canadian#Validus Risk Management#Rate Hikes
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Brexit
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
Country
U.K.
Related
Currencieskfgo.com

Dollar in doldrums as traders ponder Fed policy path; sterling soars

TOKYO (Reuters) – The dollar languished near multi-month lows versus major peers on Tuesday as traders pondered the prospects for early policy normalization by the Federal Reserve ahead of a key jobs report at the end of the week. The British pound rallied to a three-month peak at $1.425 while...
Businessinvesting.com

Investors Await Fed Speakers, Eurozone CPIs and Canada’s GDP

European equities slid yesterday, with market sentiment improving somewhat today, during the Asian session. The UK and US markets remained closed yesterday due to holidays. Today, market participants may pay extra attention to Fed speakers, especially after the core PCE index, the Fed’s favorite inflation metric, surged on Friday, as well as to Eurozone’s inflation data.
Businessriverbender.com

Eurozone inflation rebounds to 2.0% on higher energy prices

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — Eurozone inflation rose to 2.0% in May, driven higher by rising oil prices as other inflationary pressures appeared to remain subdued. The modest price rise in Europe compares with a much stronger jump in the US that has led to discussion about the inflationary impact of stimulus and relief policies from government spending and central banks.
Businessbbcgossip.com

Bank of England monitors UK housing boom as it weighs inflation risk

Bank’s Sir Dave Ramsden says it will ‘guard against’ risk of sustained price pressure from rapid Covid recovery. The Bank of England is carefully monitoring Britain’s booming housing market as it weighs up the possibility that a rapid recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic will lead to a sustained period of inflation, one of its deputy governors has said.
Currenciesdailyforex.com

GBP/USD Technical Analysis: Are the Gains Facing Pressure?

The return of pressure on the US dollar allows the currency pair, the British Pound against the US dollar, to rise again, stabilizing around the 1.4219 resistance level. This is the same level of resistance that it recorded last week, from which it returned amid profit-taking selling to the support level at 1.4091 before the current rebound.
Businessdailyforex.com

GBP/USD Forex Signal: GBP Breaks Key Resistance, Eyes 1.4300

Buy the GBP/USD after the bullish breakout. Add a take-profit at 1.4300 and a stop-loss at 1.4200. Set a sell-stop at 1.4218 and a take-profit at 1.4150. Add a stop-loss at 1.4300. The GBP/USD pair soldiered on as traders priced in a robust UK economy ahead of the full reopening...
BusinessFXStreet.com

RBNZ’s Hawkesby: Rates, not QE, main tool for the central bank

Interest rate cuts will now be the "go-to instrument" for the central bank should the economy require more monetary stimulus, the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) Assistant Governor Christian Hawkesby said in an MNI interview on Tuesday. Additional quotes. “There had been no major change to the RBNZ's outlook,...
AustraliaPosted by
Reuters

Australian dollar dips as RBA stays dovish in face of strong data

SYDNEY, June 1 (Reuters) - The Australian dollar pared early gains on Tuesday after the country’s central bank stuck to its stubbornly dovish script on policy despite a salvo of upbeat economic data pointing to surprisingly strong growth. The Aussie dollar was still up slightly on the day at $0.7746,...
BusinessUS News and World Report

Australia Central Bank Holds Rates as Economy Charges Ahead

SYDNEY (Reuters) -Australia's central bank left its cash rate at record lows on Tuesday and reiterated its lower-for-longer policy stance even as data showed the country's economic output was above its pre-pandemic level and house prices were shooting through the roof. The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) left its policy...
Businessactionforex.com

Australia’s Central Bank Did Not Change Its Monetary Policy And Left The Interest Rate Unchanged At 0.1%

The US stock futures did not change much after the bank holiday on Monday. Despite the fact that the US inflation data exceeded forecasts last week, analysts expect further growth of stock indices. The statistics of the ADP non-farm payrolls may have great influence at the end of the week. Negative data may lead to the revision of the monetary policy by the Federal Reserve.
BusinessTelegraph

Bank of England's hawk battles the doves over inflation threat

The first thing many of us did when lockdown lifted was to stumble, blinking, out of our homes and go for a haircut. Advanced reservations meant many hairdressers and barbers were booked out for weeks, with shaggy-haired Brits eager to get a trim. Once customers made it through the door,...
Currenciesinvesting.com

June Monthly FX Outlook: U.S. Dollar Remains Pressured, Euro Could Surprise

The US dollar, which confounded most observers by appreciating in the first quarter, has fallen broadly in April and May. The drivers, ironically, are the same: US rates and relative economic strength. Treasury yields rose sharply in Q1, and this helped the greenback recover from the accelerated slide in November and December 2020. However, they fell in April and did not get much traction in May. Spikes higher in yields, such as in response to the surprising acceleration of CPI to over 6% at an annualized rate in the first four months of the year, were short-lived.
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

FOREX-Dollar softens after manufacturing data shows backlogs rising

NEW YORK, June 1 (Reuters) - The dollar softened on Tuesday, edging toward five-month lows after data showed that while U.S. manufacturing activity picked up last month, unfinished work piled up due to shortages of raw materials and labor. The Institute for Supply Management (ISM) said its index of national...