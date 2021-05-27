Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Charities

Voices For Nonprofits

By PR Newswire
Posted by 
TheStreet
TheStreet
 5 days ago

LONDON, ON, May 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading voice-over provider Voices introduces success stories from the nonprofit sector in the emerging digital audio revolution.

The nonprofit sector was hit hard by the pandemic with the subsequent cancellation of fundraising events. For reasons of health and safety, in-person volunteer assignments were often temporarily discontinued.

Nonprofits have been able, in part, to transition to the digital world with tools like online crowdfunding, online fundraising, virtual volunteering, or virtual mentoring programs. The progression to digital and no-touch solutions is driving the voice-first world that is here to stay.

David Ciccarelli, founder and Chief Executive Officer at Voices, says, "Nonprofits who focus now on opportunities to get involved in popular voice-first channels, such as eLearning and podcasts, have the opportunity to be heard."

Success Story: The Imagine Neighborhood Podcast

Committee for Children, a Seattle-based nonprofit that has spent the past 40 years spearheading initiatives to support and educate children, developed an entire curriculum built upon their belief in the importance of social-emotional learning (SEL). In 2020, they developed a podcast titled "The Imagine Neighborhood." The show would use the engaging power of audio storytelling to encourage children and parents to openly discuss their feelings and grow into healthier, kinder communicators.

Scotty Iseri, Senior Product Manager at Committee for Children and initiator of the podcast, told Voices "We've heard from quite a few parents, caregivers, and teachers who have said that the show is really helping them 'during these uncertain times.' They're using the catchphrases from the show to remind their kids, and themselves, about taking someone else's perspective, or healthy ways to express emotions."

Success Story: A Virtual Volunteer Base

Big Brothers Big Sisters of America is a non-profit organization whose mission is to "create and support one-to-one mentoring relationships that ignite the power and promise of youth." Adult volunteers are matched with children from age five to young adulthood.

"When COVID-19 hit and eliminated the possibility of face-to-face interactions, our agencies needed an immediate alternative for scaling their volunteer trainings," says J. Christie Wilson, Director of Training at BBBS. "For many, pre-match volunteer training—one of the most important steps matching a mentor with a mentee—had taken place almost entirely in person. While virtual instructor-led learning provided an option, it could not adequately meet the span of our volunteer base."

BBBS began developing bite-sized video learning and quickly recognized a need for a variety of voices to narrate these learning opportunities, Wilson reports. "Voices has been a pivotal partner in this shift and has helped us scale our learning to meet an ever-increasing virtual volunteer base."

PRESS CONTACT:

Michelle Melski, Voices Communications Manager michelle.melski@voices.com 1-888-359-3472 ext. 536 Melanie Marten, The Coup melanie@thecoup.de +49 1707308126

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/voices-for-nonprofits-301300223.html

SOURCE Voices Inc.

TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
274
Followers
19K+
Post
51K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Virtual Volunteering#Health And Safety#Charity#Youth Programs#Bbbs#Voices Communications#Initiatives#Fundraising Events#Online Fundraising#Online Crowdfunding#Success Stories#Social#Adult Volunteers#Caregivers#Teachers#Channels#Relationships#Kinder Communicators#Healthy Ways#Audio Storytelling
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Society
News Break
Podcast
News Break
Charities
Related
Providence, RIValley Breeze

Citizens provides funds to local nonprofits

PROVIDENCE – A dozen nonprofit organizations in Rhode Island will receive much needed funds to help those they serve make informed financial decisions through a set of grants announced by Citizens today. Under the bank’s Citizens Helping Citizens Manage Money program, these nonprofits will receive a total of more than $150,000 to support work in this critical area across the state.
CharitiesDiverse: Issues in Higher Educatio

Two Student-Centric Nonprofits to Collaborate

The Council for Aid to Education, Inc. (CAE) – nonprofit developer of assessments that measure students’ college and career readiness – will be partnering with CenterPoint Education Solutions –a nonprofit giving curriculum, assessment and professional learning solutions to help educators help students succeed. “CAE’s globally-recognized performance-based assessment expertise and CenterPoint’s...
Charitiesbloomerang.co

The Busy Fundraisers Guide to Picking a Nonprofit Email Provider

Picking a great nonprofit email provider is a lot like buying a house, just nowhere near as expensive!. …you make it great by what you fill it with, be it laughter or great design. …it should be easy to get around in, safe and secure. …it should accommodate you as...
Charitiesindependentnews.com

Nonprofits to Offer Grants for Local Projects

Forty nonprofit organizations will receive $25,000 grants next fall for neighborhood improvement project chosen, in part, through online voting. State Farm Insurance will accept the first 2,000 entries submitted nationwide, beginning June 2. The company will winnow the number down to 200 finalists before allowing the public to vote for its favorite projects from Aug. 18-27.
Charitiesinnovationhartford.com

CT Nonprofit Startup Fostering the Community

NAN PRICE: How have you been able to take your career experience and shift into this new role?. JENNIFER FELL: The work I did in healthcare had a lot to do with performance and quality improvement, the types of things that are innate in healthcare. After I’d been a foster parent for about a year and a half, I was able to step back and recognize some policies in place could be adjusted to impact children in a more powerful way and make a better difference.
Enumclaw, WAEnumclaw Courier Herald

Local nonprofits share updates with Enumclaw Council

A pair of nonprofit organizations working for the betterment of Enumclaw were in the City Council spotlight last week. Like they do every year, representatives from Plateau Outreach Ministries and the Rainier Foothills Wellness Foundation appeared before the council, detailing their accomplishments during the past 12 months and updating the current status of ongoing programs. The city provides a variety of entities with public money every year and, in turn, requires an appearance in public session.
Economywfsu.org

Voices that Inspire

Hear stories from some of our most inspirational voices — you!. Your browser does not support the audio element. Ron Sachs - We Have A Responsibility To Nurture A More Civil Tone In How We Interact. Ron Sachs founded Sachs Media, an integrated marketing communications firm. He believes the turmoil...
Farmingdale, NYLong Island Business News

On Our Island: Nonprofit highlights of the week

The Farmingdale Meat Market, located in downtown Farmingdale Village, is celebrating their 75th anniversary. Founded by Julius Seelig, the Farmingdale Meat Market began as a local butcher shop in 1946 and has been family owned and operated for three generations. Hendel Wealth Management Group recently joined with Three Village Dads...
Frederick County, MDFrederick News-Post

Gardner announces grants for county nonprofits

Frederick County Executive Jan Gardner announced a grant program Thursday to aid local nonprofits recovering from pandemic-induced financial struggles. The Bounce Back program will distribute about $850,000, which the county received through the American Rescue Plan and the statewide Recovery Now fund. To qualify, each nonprofit must be based in Frederick County, serve county residents and demonstrate a revenue shortfall or increase in expenses during the pandemic.
CharitiesBryan College Station Eagle

Shipwreck Grill to contribute to OnRamp nonprofit

Shipwreck Grill owners Wade and Mary Beckman have partnered with OnRamp, a local nonprofit organization that helps local individuals and families in need of reliable transportation, to contribute a dollar for every pound of crawfish sold for the remainder of crawfish season to the charity. OnRamp works with local charities...
Maui County, HIMaui News

Maui, Molokai nonprofits receive grants

Three Maui programs and one on Molokai were among 14 nonprofit organizations awarded a total of $1.25 million in Office of Hawaiian Affairs grant awards, the agency announced Friday. The grants include $150,000 to Maui Family Support Services for its Ho’owaiwai Kaiaulu Project to provide programs to strengthen the physical...
Jackson, MSWAPT

Nonprofit struggles to rebound as pandemic lifts

JACKSON, Miss. — While businesses are slowly getting back to normal, some nonprofits are continuing to struggle. In 2019, the Mississippi capital area of Habitat for Humanity started the Broadmoor Initiative. The goal came to a halt in 2020 as businesses shut down and volunteers weren't allowed on sites. "We...
CharitiesVillages Daily Sun

Nonprofits’ Military appreciation shines bright

Chuck Abbott has a strong appreciation for active military. In fact, he was in the Army for three years from mid-1959 to 1962. Abbott wanted to thank others for their service, so he turned to Operation Shoebox to pack packages bringing those who are active military a piece of home.
Carrboro, NCchapelboro.com

Nonprofit Spotlight: El Centro Hispano

In this edition of Nonprofit Spotlight, join Trinsic Residential Group in recognizing the work of El Centro Hispano, a Latino nonprofit organization dedicated to strengthening the community, building bridges and advocating for equity and inclusion for Hispanics/Latinos in the Triangle Area of North Carolina. Listen above for a conversation with...
Sag Harbor, NYdanspapers.com

Sage & Madison Offers “Nonprofit” Shopping

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you. Chris Coffee, of the Sag Harbor boutique Sage and Madison, will launch a series of “sip and shop” events throughout the year. On a given day, for a couple golden hours, Coffee will donate 10% of profits from sales to a local nonprofit. The “sipping” will be non-alcoholic—patrons can purchase an iced tea, iced coffee, or lemonade from the takeout window.
Petsarcadianews.com

Nonprofit spreads their wings with talent show

Look out, America’s Got Talent, a new competition is in town – although the contestants aren’t human. Chicken’s Got Talent is the brainchild of Chickens.org, a local nonprofit whose mission is to combat malnutrition and poverty through education and the promotion of sustainable food choices. Chickens.org started in 2020 with...
Buffalo, NYcheektowagabee.com

Local musician partners with nonprofit

Christina Custode (Cus-to-–de),– an acclaimed musician and award-winning vocalist based out of the Greater Buffalo area, has teamed up with Music Beats Cancer, a one-of-a-kind nonprofit, supporting the innovators working on cancer-beating solutions by fundraising through rising artists. Several of Custode’s female family members have been affected by cancer in the past, so this cause hits close to home. She […]