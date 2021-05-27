Cancel
Lithium South Development Appoints Renowned Senior Consultant Hydrogeologist

By PR Newswire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 5 days ago

VANCOUVER, BC, May 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Lithium South Development Corporation (the "Company") (TSX-V: LIS) (OTCQB: LISMF) (Frankfurt OGPQ) is pleased to announce the appointment of Marcela Casini as Senior Consulting Geologist, and Qualified Person. Ms. Casini has a distinguished career in the lithium exploration and development industry in Argentina.

Upon graduating from Cordoba University in Argentina, she worked for Rio Tino as a field geologist exploring salars in the Puna region of Northwest Argentina. From 2009 to present Ms. Casini has worked for the Cauchari Olaroz lithium brine project, a joint venture with Lithium Americas Corp. and Ganfeng Lithium Co, where she is responsible for the well field of a projected 40,000 tonne per year lithium operation. In addition to that, since 2016 she has consulted to PepinNini Minerals regarding the exploration and development of lithium resources at the Rincon and Pular salars.

Adrian F.C. Hobkirk, CEO and President of Lithium South, said: "We are very fortunate to have Ms. Casini assist and guide us in the further development of the HMN Lithium Project, including the potential expansion of the current resource. Over the past five years, she has been acting as an independent consultant for several companies, advising for new exploration targets and helping them to estimate the Lithium potential and resource /reserve estimation in salt lakes and surrounding areas. We look forward to her future contributions and the start of our drill program."

About Lithium South

Lithium South is focused on developing the Hombre Muerto North Lithium Project (HMN Li Project), located on the Hombre Muerto Salar, a major lithium-producing salar in Argentina. The property is adjacent to land under development by the Korean multinational corporation POSCO, which acquired the ground from Galaxy Resources Ltd. for US $280 million. The Company completed a Preliminary Economic Assessment of the HMN Li Project in 2019, utilizing conventional evaporation extraction. The Company is focused on evaluating alternative extraction methods for the HMN Li Project and plans to become a leader in the application of Direct Lithium Extraction technology at the project level.

The technical and scientific information contained in this news release was reviewed by Mr. William Feyerabend, a Consulting Geologist and Qualified Person under NI 43-101. Mr. Feyerabend participated in the production of this news release.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. The TSX Venture Exchange has not reviewed the content of this news release and therefore does not accept responsibility or liability for the adequacy or accuracy of the contents of this news release.

This news release contains certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 21E of the United States Securities and Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Except for statements of historical fact relating to the Company, certain information contained herein constitutes forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based upon opinions and estimates of management at the date the statements are made and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors which could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward- looking statements. There can be no guarantee that the transaction being contemplated, the sale of the HMN Lithium Project, will complete as announced or at all. We seek safe harbor.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

Adrian F. C. HobkirkPresident and Chief Executive OfficerInvestors / Shareholders call 855-415-8100 / website: www.lithiumsouth.com

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lithium-south-development-appoints-renowned-senior-consultant-hydrogeologist-301300596.html

SOURCE Lithium South Development Corporation

