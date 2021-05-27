Cancel
Business

Cybersecurity startup Karamba strikes deal with data storage powerhouse Seagate

By CTech
calcalistech.com
 5 days ago

Israeli cybersecurity startup Karamba Security announced on Thursday that it has signed a multi-year agreement with data storage powerhouse Seagate Technologies. Under the agreement, Seagate will license Karamba's VCode binary analysis security software, using it to improve the protection of its flagship storage systems against cyberattacks. The companies didn't announce financial terms, but market experts are estimating the deal to be worth hundreds of thousands of dollars, with the potential of increasing significantly over the coming years.

www.calcalistech.com
