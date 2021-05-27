Kate Garraway reflects on husband Derek’s Covid battle following Dominic Cummings’ statements
Kate Garraway has reflected on her husband, Derek’s, heartbreaking battle with Covid-19 following bombshell claims made about Number 10 by Dominic Cummings this week. Yesterday (26 May) Cummings, who served as chief adviser to British Prime Minister Boris Johnson from July 2019 until November 2020, claimed that Downing Street had not taken the threat of Covid-19 seriously enough and therefore didn’t respond fast enough.www.prima.co.uk