Kate Garraway reflects on husband Derek’s Covid battle following Dominic Cummings’ statements

For 24 hours Dominic Cummings was the highest-profile person in the country. Now that he has settled his scores with Downing Street, how will he fill his time?. A life of leisure: By any normal standards Dominic Cummings is not exactly hard-up. He lives in a large house in north London, his family owns property and businesses in County Durham and his father-in-law is a castle-dwelling baronet. But taking it quiet hardly seems an option for a man of such prodigious intellectual energy.