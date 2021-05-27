Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Evansville, IN

Foggy Start to Thursday; Storm Chances Return Tonight

By Griffin Glasscock
wevv.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTake it easy this morning as dense fog lingers across the Tri-State. Temperatures are on the mild side. Heading into the afternoon, clearing skies are skies are expected with some sunshine returning. Peak temperatures will push back into the mid to upper 80s across the Ohio Valley, tipping the scales at 86° in the River City. The added heat and sunshine early on will set the stage for the more active pattern settling in across the region tonight.

www.wevv.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
City
Evansville, IN
State
Missouri State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#River City#Thunderstorms#Ohio Valley#Storms#Tonight#East River#Ohio River#Foggy Start#Dense Fog#Strong Winds#Peak Temperatures#Heat#9pm#Line#1pm#Central Missouri#Owensboro
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Evansville, IN14news.com

Isolated rain chances continue, much warmer week ahead

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Some scattered showers moved through the Tri-State this morning, but they tapered off to the south-southeast by about noon, and we have even seen some sunshine this afternoon! Thanks to that pop of sunshine, today has also been a couple degrees warmer than we initially expected with highs in the low to mid 70s.
Evansville, INPosted by
Evansville Today

Evansville weather: 4-day outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Evansville: Monday, May 17: Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely during night; Tuesday, May 18: Showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy during night; Wednesday, May 19: Slight chance rain showers then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night; Thursday, May 20: Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night;
Evansville, INwevv.com

2021 Hurricane Outlook & Effects to the Tri State

The start of a new and possibly active hurricane season is just weeks away, beginning June 1st. Although tropical cyclones may not be the #1 weather concern on Tri Stater's minds this summer, hurricanes do have a history of impacting our local weather. The 2020 hurricane season was definitely one for the books. The Atlantic Basin, which is where most U.S. tropical storm development occurs, set a new record of 29 named storms last year, 11 of them making U.S. landfall. The meteorological community is already suggesting another active season. This forecast could incite worry for our coastal communities, inversely Tri Staters could find some relief of an active season from the intense summer heat.
Evansville, INPosted by
Evansville Today

Evansville forecast: Your 4-day outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Evansville: Saturday, May 15: Partly sunny then slight chance rain showers in the day; while chance rain showers during night; Sunday, May 16: Rain showers likely in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then chance showers and thunderstorms during night; Monday, May 17: Showers And Thunderstorms Likely; Tuesday, May 18: Showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night;
Evansville, INPosted by
My 1053 WJLT

Evansville Area To Catch A Glimpse of A Partial Solar Eclipse In June

The Evansville area got to witness a pretty great solar eclipse in 2017. We'll have another chance to see another solar eclipse this June. I can remember the hype behind the solar eclipse we had in 2017. Seeing it was a priority. Everyone was buying up solar eclipse glasses so that they could get to see it first hand, myself included. While we weren't exactly in the path of totality, we were pretty close to it here in Evansville. It was truly a sight that I won't soon forget. However, that won't be the last eclipse that we will see in the near future.
Gibson County, INweather.gov

Lake Wind Advisory issued for Gibson, Pike, Posey, Spencer, Vanderburgh, Warrick by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-09 13:41:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-09 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Boaters on area lakes should use extra caution since strong winds and rough waves can overturn small craft. Target Area: Gibson; Pike; Posey; Spencer; Vanderburgh; Warrick LAKE WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Southwest winds becoming northwest 10 to 20 mph with gusts of 30 to 35 mph. * WHERE...All of southwest Indiana, southeast Missouri, southern Illinois, and western Kentucky. * WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Strong winds and rough waves on area lakes will create hazardous conditions for small craft.
Vanderburgh County, IN14news.com

Storms cause fallen trees in the Tri-State

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Afternoon storms arrived in the Tri-State on Thursday. [FIRST ALERT: Strong storms possible Thursday afternoon/evening]. Henderson dispatchers told us shortly after 4:30 p.m. that several trees were down. Locations include Highway 41 South in front of Farmer and Frenchmen, as well as 416 East and 1078 South.