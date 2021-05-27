Foggy Start to Thursday; Storm Chances Return Tonight

The Evansville area got to witness a pretty great solar eclipse in 2017. We'll have another chance to see another solar eclipse this June. I can remember the hype behind the solar eclipse we had in 2017. Seeing it was a priority. Everyone was buying up solar eclipse glasses so that they could get to see it first hand, myself included. While we weren't exactly in the path of totality, we were pretty close to it here in Evansville. It was truly a sight that I won't soon forget. However, that won't be the last eclipse that we will see in the near future.