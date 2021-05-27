Foggy Start to Thursday; Storm Chances Return Tonight
Take it easy this morning as dense fog lingers across the Tri-State. Temperatures are on the mild side. Heading into the afternoon, clearing skies are skies are expected with some sunshine returning. Peak temperatures will push back into the mid to upper 80s across the Ohio Valley, tipping the scales at 86° in the River City. The added heat and sunshine early on will set the stage for the more active pattern settling in across the region tonight.