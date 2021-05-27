Cancel
Hudson, OH

Registration for rental of community rooms begins June 1

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOnline open registration for renting community rooms at City Hall and Barlow Community Center will begin at 8 a.m. on Tuesday, June 1. Rooms are available to rent beginning June 14, 2021 for use by governmental organizations, Hudson community organizations, and Hudson businesses. Rooms are not rented to individuals for private parties or events. Also, no exercise groups of any kind will be allowed to use City Hall meeting rooms.

Akron, OHAkron Leader Publications

Ohio Department of Transportation District 4 weekly advisory:

AKRON, Ohio – The following construction projects are anticipated to affect highways in Summit County next week. All outlined work is weather permitting. NEW IMPACTS – The following ramp closures will occur NIGHTLY between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m. for pavement repairs:. Monday evening, May 17 and Tuesday evening, May...
Hudson, OHmytownneo.com

Will there be a dog park in Hudson?

HUDSON — Will Fido have a place to hang out in the city?. That question may be answered in the upcoming week when the park board convenes to discuss the possibility of setting up a dog park. The park board will meet in a virtual meeting on May 17 at...
Hudson, OHhudson.oh.us

Summit County Public Health to Discuss Updated COVID-19 Guidance

On Monday, May 17 at 3:30 p.m., Summit County Public Health (SCPH) and County Executive Ilene Shapiro’s Office will host a virtual COVID-19 discussion to share information regarding COVID-19 guidance. The event will be live streamed on Executive Shapiro’s and SCPH’s Facebook pages. Members of the public and media should ask questions via the Facebook Live chat feature. Health Commissioner Donna Skoda will discuss the governor’s recent announcement regarding state health orders and the CDC’s updated mask guidance.
Summit County, OHAkron Leader Publications

Summit County Engineer’s Office advisory:

Summit County Engineer Alan Brubaker, PE, PS would like to alert residents and motorists of the upcoming closure of Boston Mills Road between Riverview Road and Black Road from May 24, 2021 until August 15, 2021. The closure is due to a road improvement project. The project consists of upgrading...
Akron, OHbeaconjournal.com

Akron rescinds its COVID-19 public mask mandate

You now may show your full face in public in Akron, though those who have not been vaccinated against COVID-19 are cautioned to be wary. City Council on Monday voted to rescind an ordinance that has required all people in public places to wear face masks to help slow the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus.
Hudson, OHmytownneo.com

HHS Community First youth board making an impact

Each year at Hudson High School, the Hudson Community First Youth Board organizes a fundraiser for the Orkeeswa School in Monduli, Tanzania. The Orkeeswa School is driven to increase opportunities for women and support their education. In the spring of 2021, the Youth Board’s fundraiser was the “Share the Love”...
Peninsula, OHAkron Leader Publications

Council learns about Akron-Peninsula road fix

PENINSULA — Peninsula Village Council heard at its May 10 meeting about a successful grant application to fund repairing Akron-Peninsula Road. The portion of the road between Truxell Road and the entrance to the former Brandywine Golf Course has been closed since November due to a slope failure caused by erosion, which could result in asphalt pavement sliding into the Cuyahoga River, according to village officials.
Summit County, OHAkron Leader Publications

County Council hosts annexation hearing

DOWNTOWN AKRON — Attorneys and residents from the Briarwood Estates development in Richfield Township spoke before Summit County Council on the proposed annexation of 119 acres from Richfield Township to Richfield Village during a lengthy public hearing at the May 10 Summit County Council meeting. Attorney Sheldon Burns, representing Richfield...
Summit County, OHbeaconjournal.com

Summit County joins national group, gets grant to focus on racial inequities, poverty

Summit County is receiving a $125,000 grant and joining a national group to focus on racial and ethnic inequities and poverty. The county is one of eight entities selected to join the new Upward Mobility Cohort through the Urban Institute, a nonprofit research organization. Through the group, the county will work to reduce racial and ethnic inequities and support upward mobility from poverty.
Akron, OHcleveland19.com

METRO RTA pop-up vaccination clinic

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - METRO RTA is teaming up with Summit County Public Health to host a pop-up COVID-19 vaccination clinic on May 21 from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. METRO is offering free transportation to and from vaccination appointments or sites with digital or printed proof of appointment or a pop-up event flier.
Summit County, OHmytownneo.com

Relay For Life of Summit County starts new path this year

The annual fundraising event for the American Cancer Society is following a new path in Summit County and will offer a virtual and drive-thru event next month. The committees for the Cuyahoga Falls and Stow-Munroe Falls-Hudson Relay For Life events have joined forces to host one event in a collaboration that will continue for the foreseeable future.
Hudson, OHmytownneo.com

Letter to the Editor: Urges parents 'to become involved' in curriculum content

During the May 10 school board meeting, a number of concerned residents/parents addressed the board in regards to curriculum, now being taught in the Hudson Schools, specific to Diversity Equity and Inclusion. Parents/residents, (video available for review on the Hudson Schools website) expressed their concerns that Critical Race Theory is being taught to children and that no child should “be judged by the color of their skin but by the content of their character.” - Dr. M.L. King.
Hudson, OHscriptype.com

Council member wants to see rec center proposal on November ballot

Hudson City Council member Nicole Kowalski is asking her colleagues to “listen to the community,” study the viability of a community recreation center and possibly even place the issue on the November ballot. Kowalski initiated the recreation center discussion at a Jan. 26 council work session, saying her proposal was...
Akron, OHthesuburbanite.com

Summit County area calendar of events

• Join in the fun of Bicycle Bingo in downtown Akron to celebrate National Bike Month. Bicycle Bingo was created by the Ohio and Erie Canalway Coalition to encourage riding at all experience levels. There are three chances to win a gift card to a local bike shop for those who complete their bingo and turn it in by May 31. For more information, visit https://ctycms.com/oh-akron/docs/bicycle-bingo-85x11-2021.pdf.
Summit County, OHAkron Leader Publications

Granger to auction service vehicle

GRANGER — During a virtual Granger Township Board of Trustees meeting May 10, Service Director Mark Novak reported on a problem with one of the township’s service vehicles. Novak said the township’s 1984 GMC dump truck, which has primarily been used for maintenance in the township’s cemeteries, has broken engine...
Hudson, OHhudson.oh.us

Hudson is Open for Business!

The economic outlook for the City of Hudson continues to be highly optimistic. Jim Stifler, Economic Development Director for the City, shared a general update with City Council. Read the full story below.