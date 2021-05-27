Registration for rental of community rooms begins June 1
Online open registration for renting community rooms at City Hall and Barlow Community Center will begin at 8 a.m. on Tuesday, June 1. Rooms are available to rent beginning June 14, 2021 for use by governmental organizations, Hudson community organizations, and Hudson businesses. Rooms are not rented to individuals for private parties or events. Also, no exercise groups of any kind will be allowed to use City Hall meeting rooms.