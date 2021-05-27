Registration for rental of community rooms begins June 1

During the May 10 school board meeting, a number of concerned residents/parents addressed the board in regards to curriculum, now being taught in the Hudson Schools, specific to Diversity Equity and Inclusion. Parents/residents, (video available for review on the Hudson Schools website) expressed their concerns that Critical Race Theory is being taught to children and that no child should “be judged by the color of their skin but by the content of their character.” - Dr. M.L. King.