NASHVILLE – An Alabama woman is ordered to repay the state after conviction for TennCare fraud and theft of property. The Office of Inspector General (OIG) today announced that Jessica Dean Skinner, 33, is ordered to repay the state $56,921.33 and she’ll be on probation for ten years. Skinner was charged in April of this year in Marshall County with falsely reporting she lived in Tennessee when she was residing in Alabama. She was also charged for falsely reporting she had custody of her children in order to appear eligible for TennCare. The case was prosecuted by District Attorney General Robert J. Carter of Marshall County.