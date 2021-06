Three men are facing charges after a hostage situation unfolded Sunday morning in Susquehanna Township, police said. A woman called Dauphin County dispatch at 11:02 a.m. and said she was being held captive with a gun to her head at the Street Lounge on the 2300 block of Walnut Street, Susquehanna Township police said. Police said the woman told dispatchers the man holding her captive was psychotic, and someone she’d just met Saturday night.