At the end of April, oil giant ExxonMobil announced its 19th discovery of oil off Guyana’s coast - a region regarded by the industry as one of the world's most important new oil and gas resources accessed in the last decade.But now two Guyanese citizens – a tour guide and a university lecturer – are taking the country’s government to court, arguing that allowing the drilling will exacerbate the climate crisis and that it breaches the government’s legal duty to protect citizens’ and future generations right’ to live in a healthy environment.ExxonMobil currently produces around 4 billion barrels of oil...