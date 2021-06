Memorial Day weekend is just a few days out. However, that's not stopping mattress manufacturers from releasing their best Memorial Day mattress sales. Currently, Serta is taking up to $400 off its iComfort mattresses and up to $600 off its Serta Motion Perfect Base. After discount, you can get the iComfort mattress (queen) for just $1,199. That's $200 off and one of the best mattress deals we've seen from Serta all year. To max out your savings, purchase a Serta Motion Perfect Adjustable Base (queen) for $1,399 and you'll save an extra $300 off, for combined savings of $500. (By comparison, Serta only took $200 off during Presidents' Day).