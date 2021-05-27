Nintendo Switch Pro Reportedly Releasing This Fall

Nintendo's current Switch model is still a solid seller, but many have been wondering when a new model of the popular system would finally hit the market, and according to a new report by Bloomberg, it is finally going to happen this fall. The report states that Nintendo plans to begin assembly of a new Switch as soon as July, and the release would follow in September or October. This new model will also likely cost more than the original $299 price point, and once released will phase out the standard Switch, though the $199 Switch Lite will still be offered. As for timing, it could be announced ahead of E3, which starts June 12th.