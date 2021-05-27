Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Nintendo Switch Pro Reportedly Releasing This Fall

By Matthew Aguilar
ComicBook
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNintendo's current Switch model is still a solid seller, but many have been wondering when a new model of the popular system would finally hit the market, and according to a new report by Bloomberg, it is finally going to happen this fall. The report states that Nintendo plans to begin assembly of a new Switch as soon as July, and the release would follow in September or October. This new model will also likely cost more than the original $299 price point, and once released will phase out the standard Switch, though the $199 Switch Lite will still be offered. As for timing, it could be announced ahead of E3, which starts June 12th.

comicbook.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nintendo Switch Lite#Nintendo Games#E3#Upcoming Games#October#Bloomberg#The Standard Switch#Nintendo Fans#4k Output#Announcements#Processor#Fall#Reveal#December Quarter#Publishers#Timing#July#Market#Twitter Mattaguilarcb#Buzz
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
News Break
Samsung
News Break
Nintendo Switch
News Break
Nintendo
Related
Video GamesPosted by
TechRadar

Can’t wait for Nintendo Switch Pro? Onexplayer handheld PC is the answer

The Nintendo Switch has stolen all the headlines when it comes to handheld gaming in recent years – so much so that at times it seems its only rival is that of its rumored upcoming successor, the Nintendo Switch Pro. But there’s a small army of handheld PCs rising through the ranks, ready to challenge the Nintendo Switch’s portable dominance, with all the flexibility that PC gaming comes with. The Onexplayer is one such upstart, and makes the best case yet for bringing PC gaming to the palm of your hands.
Video GamesIGN

Geminose - Nintendo Switch Release Trailer

Meet 10 animal musicians from all over the world, form a band with them, learn about their cultures, cook their favorite dishes and head out onto the stage for each of their performances in Geminose, the musical game available now on Nintendo Switch. Check out the trailer.
Video Gamesprotocol.com

Nintendo doesn't need a Switch Pro to keep winning the console race

Once upon a time, Nintendo competed with the likes of Sony and Sega and eventually companies like Microsoft. Those days have long since passed, not because Nintendo fell behind in the gaming business, though it did have a few rough years following the Wii U. It's because Nintendo now exists fully in a league of its own, distinct from the binary of PlayStation versus Xbox and straddling a unique line between mobile, portable handheld and home console. The secret to its success is the astounding resilience of the Switch.
Video Gamesgamerevolution.com

Rumor: Switch Pro to be announced by Nintendo ‘today or tomorrow’

Nintendo may reveal its long-rumored Switch Pro console this week, a notable leaker has teased. This would see the console being announced by Nintendo before E3 2021 in June. Emily Rogers, who goes by @ArcadeGirl64, has shared information regarding the Switch Pro that has matched Bloomberg’s own reporting about the console. In a tweet this morning, the Nintendo World Report contributor responded to a Twitter user’s “gut feeling” that a Switch Pro announcement would take place “tomorrow/later today” with a “shh” emoji, suggesting that this assumption was correct.
Video Gamesnotebookcheck.net

Upgraded Nintendo Switch could be released soon but fans should expect a higher introductory price for the next-gen "Pro" console

An article from Bloomberg has shared some information about the new Nintendo Switch that many believe will be delighting fans at some point in 2021. The report agrees that an upgraded console should make an appearance this year, arguably earlier than many thought. It’s possible the next-gen Switch could be announced before E3 (June 12-15) with parts being shipped for assembly in July. Bloomberg opines that this could lead to a release for the upgraded Nintendo Switch at some point in September, when it would be sold alongside the Nintendo Switch Lite.
Video Gamesgamerevolution.com

If the Switch Pro’s official name isn’t the Super Nintendo Switch I’ll never trust Nintendo again

As a games writer, console names are incredibly important to me. I’ve got to type whatever a company ends up callings its hardware tens of thousands of times, so it’s something I take an interest in. With rumors of an impending “Switch Pro,” I have to wonder what route Nintendo will take. Since it’s almost assuredly a midlife refresh and not an entirely new console, “Super Nintendo Switch” is the most obvious name, and if Nintendo doesn’t go with it, I’m not sure I can handle it.
Video GamesPosted by
Tom's Guide

Forget Nintendo Switch Pro: SteamPal could be the ultimate handheld PC

The Nintendo Switch could have a new rival. Steam's parent company looks to be developing a pocket size gaming PC, which could challenge Nintendo's hegemony of the hybrid handheld space. The "SteamPal" wouldn't be the first handheld gaming PC, but it would be the only one with Valve's explicit stamp of approval and deliver high-end PC games on-the-go.
Video Gamesdividendwealth.co.uk

“The New Nintendo Switch Pro” spotted on Amazon Mexico • Gamingnation

There isn’t just speculation by “insiders” about a revamped version of the Nintendo Switch. Amazon Mexico retailer also appears to have mistakenly confirmed the arrival of the “New Nintendo Switch Pro”. The website used to have “New Nintendo Switch Pro” on their site, but it has since been removed. The...
Video Gamesgamingintel.com

New Metroid Game Leaks at Walmart, Releasing in 2021

It looks as though a new Metroid game is on the way, and new leaks reveal it’s releasing in 2021. It’s a big time for gaming, as E3 2021 is just around the corner. And before the biggest gaming event of the year is here, we’ve got leaks taking center stage.
Video Gamesthehighlandsun.com

Feature: Nintendo Hardware Refreshes Through The Ages

With rumours coming in thick and fast that a new Switch hardware announcement is incoming before E3 2021, we thought it the perfect time to revisit this article about Nintendo’s history of console revisions and upgrades. It was originally published to accompany the launch of Switch Lite — the first addition to the Nintendo Switch family of consoles — back in 2019. Enjoy!
Video Gamesinputmag.com

The long-rumored Nintendo Switch Pro could arrive in September

The Switch Pro may actually be on the way, with Bloomberg reporting that Nintendo will begin assembly as soon as July with a release in September or October. The upgraded Switch is said to feature a larger 7-inch display and a new Nvidia graphics chip capable of 4K output when docked with a TV.
Video Gamesnintendo-power.com

Game Studio Video Previews Nintendo Link

In Game Studio Dozens of knots are available, each with a special function. This function is similar to their personality. Small writing heads help design games from scratch. By combining them in different ways, players learn how the video game works. For example, by tying male knots with a stick knot you can create a human-like character and move it with the help of a stick. This intuitive way allows you to understand the basics of game development and create a wide variety of video games: from the classic 2D operating system and fast card racing to dynamic space action games!