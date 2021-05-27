The COVID vaccine should be required for U of I students

The path to increasing teacher diversity is a long one; pipeline concerns aside, the act of recruiting, and subsequently retaining, teachers of color is not as straightforward as simply hiring them. In fact, I would argue that hiring a diverse teacher is the easy part — creating an inclusive environment for them to prosper and feel compelled to stay at the school is where the real challenge lies. As I wrote in my previous article, both Urbana SD 116 and Champaign Unit 4 recognize the importance of a diverse workforce, but neither has explicitly laid out any plans on how they intend to achieve their goals.