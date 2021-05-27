Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Champaign County, IL

The COVID vaccine should be required for U of I students

By Editorial Board
smilepolitely.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAlthough the 2020-21 academic year just finished, we’re already thinking about what the fall could look like with tens of thousands of University of Illinois students returning to Champaign-Urbana for in-person instruction. We want those students to stay healthy, and in turn keep our community healthy. Therefore, we feel compelled to call upon these institutions and the Illinois Department of Public Health to require the COVID vaccination for higher education students this coming fall, academic year 2021-22.

www.smilepolitely.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Local
Illinois Health
City
Urbana, IL
Local
Illinois Education
State
Illinois State
County
Champaign County, IL
Urbana, IL
Health
Champaign County, IL
Health
Local
Illinois Coronavirus
Urbana, IL
Education
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Depaul University#Rutgers University#Covid#University Of Illinois#Medical Students#Medical Schools#Academic Instruction#Medical Education#Education And Schools#Mmr#Dpt#Dtp#Dtap#Tdap#The State Farm Center#The Performing Arts#University Of Colorado#University Of Michigan#Idph#Fda
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Pfizer
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Education
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Illinois StateKMOV

Illinois drops mask mandate for fully-vaccinated people, following CDC guidance

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KMOV.com) - Illinois has dropped its mask mandate for people who are fully vaccinated, aligning with new CDC guidelines that were released Friday. Under the new rules released Monday, people who are fully vaccinated do not have to wear a mask or socially distance in most settings. Masks are still required in healthcare settings, transit, schools and among big crowds.
Illinois State1470 WMBD

State COVID roundup 5/17: new cases under 1k

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — With the state of Illinois officially in the Bridge Phase of Restore Illinois and marching towards a full reopening by mid-June, the Illinois Department of Public Health on Monday announced a couple of statistics on the proper trajectory for a full reopening. For one, the 24-hour new...
Illinois StateGalesburg Register-Mail

New COVID-19 cases plummet in Illinois

Illinois reported far fewer coronavirus cases in the week ending Sunday, adding 11,310 new cases. That's down 25.8% from the previous week's tally of 15,248 new cases of the virus that causes COVID-19. Illinois ranked 11th among the states where coronavirus was spreading the fastest on a per-person basis, a...
Illinois StateChicago Public Radio

In Illinois, Vaccinated People Can Go Maskless In Most Places

Illinois has issued new guidance that will allow fully vaccinated people to go unmasked indoors, but businesses will not be required to verify people’s vaccination status. That’s according to a release from Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker and information from a spokesperson at the governor’s office. The governor said the state is changing its current mask guidance, which requires masking indoors in most cases, to mirror new Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance that says fully vaccinated people do not need to wear a face covering inside.
Illinois Statemyradiolink.com

Gov. Pritzker Aligns Illinois Mask Guidance with CDC for Fully Vaccinated People

SPRINGFIELD – Following guidance from the CDC that fully vaccinated people can stop wearing a mask and practicing social distancing in most indoor and outdoor settings, Governor JB Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Public Health have announced that Illinois will align state executive orders with the latest CDC guidance and rescind IDPH emergency rules enforcing masking and distance.
Illinois StateRockford Register-Star

Illinois loosens mask restrictions, now in line with CDC recommendations

SPRINGFIELD — Gov. JB Pritzker issued a new executive order Monday that allows fully vaccinated residents to go without masks inside and outdoors. The updated rules for mask-wearing are nearly identical to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s updated guidance, which was released Thursday. The CDC permits fully...
Illinois StatePosted by
Lake and McHenry County Scanner

Gov. Pritzker officially lifts Illinois mask mandate for vaccinated residents

Gov. J.B. Pritzker officially lifted his mask mandate for vaccinated Illinois residents on Monday, aligning with guidance issued last week by the CDC. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) updated their guidance Thursday, saying that fully vaccinated people can resume activities without wearing masks or physically distancing except where required by federal or state regulations.
Illinois Statewgnradio.com

Gov. Pritzker rescinds emergency public health rules

Gov. Pritzker Aligns Illinois Mask Guidance with CDC for Fully Vaccinated People. Administration to Rescind Emergency Public Health Rules Following New CDC Guidance. CDC: Fully Vaccinated People No Longer Need to Wear a Mask in Most Instances or Practice Social Distancing. SPRINGFIELD – Following guidance from the CDC that fully...
WSPY NEWS

Illinois COVID-19 Case Count Lowest in Weeks

The Illinois Department of Public Health on Monday announced 946 new COVID-19 cases, the lowest number of new cases in weeks. There were also six new COVID-19-related deaths in the state. 64-percent of adults in Illinois have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine. In Kendall County, there were...
Illinois StateKFVS12

946 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Ill.

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KFVS) - The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 946 new cases of COVID-19, including six additional deaths, on Monday, May 17. Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 1,367,214 cases, including 22,445 deaths. A total of 23,846,737 tests for the virus have been conducted in the state.
Illinois Statesmilepolitely.com

Teach Plus Illinois is prioritizing diverse teacher retention

The path to increasing teacher diversity is a long one; pipeline concerns aside, the act of recruiting, and subsequently retaining, teachers of color is not as straightforward as simply hiring them. In fact, I would argue that hiring a diverse teacher is the easy part — creating an inclusive environment for them to prosper and feel compelled to stay at the school is where the real challenge lies. As I wrote in my previous article, both Urbana SD 116 and Champaign Unit 4 recognize the importance of a diverse workforce, but neither has explicitly laid out any plans on how they intend to achieve their goals.
Illinois StatePosted by
RiverBender.com

More than 64% of adults in Illinois have received one COVID-19 Vaccine Dose

SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) today reported that more than 64 percent of adults in Illinois have received one COVID-19 vaccine dose. IDPH also announced today 946 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois, including six additional deaths. - Cook County: 1 male 40s, 1 male 80s, 1 female 90s - DuPage County: 1 male 50s, 1 male 60s, 1 male 70s Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 1,367,214 cases, including 22,445 Continue Reading