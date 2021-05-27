The COVID vaccine should be required for U of I students
Although the 2020-21 academic year just finished, we’re already thinking about what the fall could look like with tens of thousands of University of Illinois students returning to Champaign-Urbana for in-person instruction. We want those students to stay healthy, and in turn keep our community healthy. Therefore, we feel compelled to call upon these institutions and the Illinois Department of Public Health to require the COVID vaccination for higher education students this coming fall, academic year 2021-22.www.smilepolitely.com