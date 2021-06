B2BinPay has just announced the launch of version 2 of its industry-leading crypto processing solution. Already known as one of the most established crypto payment providers, the company has gone from strength to strength since its inception. The launch is a major upgrade of its award-winning payments solution and includes an extensive range of feature enhancements. It also includes many new capabilities designed to fulfill transaction requirements at the highest speeds possible. The new version delivers to clients the ultimate and most feature-rich crypto-processing solution in the industry, as well as the fastest and best user-experience available.