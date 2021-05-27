Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
West Palm Beach, FL

Some fully vaccinated people still opting mask up

By Samantha Kerrigan
cbs12.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — As mask guidelines relax, healthcare providers say they are seeing a new, interesting trend. Some people don't want to take them off. Mental health providers say masks have become a way to hide everything from skin breakouts, to emotions they don't want to share.

cbs12.com
View All 5 Commentsarrow_down
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
West Palm Beach, FL
Local
Florida Health
West Palm Beach, FL
Health
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paul Crosby
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Cdc#Masks#Normal#Skin Breakouts#People#Mental Health Providers#Healthcare Providers#Health Experts#Emotions#Guidelines#Trend
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Public Health
Related
Michigan Statewkmi.com

Those Fully Vaccinated No Longer Required To Mask Up At Work In Michigan

The benefits of being fully vaccinated in Michigan continue. In Michigan, the list of benefits for those who are fully vaccinated continues to grow. On Monday, May 24, Governor Whitmer announced updates to the Michigan Occupational Safety and Health Administration’s (MIOSHA) COVID-19 emergency rules as many employers return to in-person work.
Mental HealthPosted by
PBS NewsHour

5 tips from mental health experts on transitioning out of COVID restrictions

With vaccines widely available and case numbers dropping, cities around the U.S. are dropping restrictions and focusing on “getting back to normal” for the summer. But for many — after more than a year in isolation — “normal” feels scary. Experts say we need to talk more about what transitioning to a more open society will be like — and what our new normal will be like.
Pullman, WAKXLY

WSU says fully-vaccinated students and staff no longer need to mask up

PULLMAN, Wash. — Washington State University will no longer require students, staff and visitors who are fully vaccinated to wear masks and socially distance. The university announced the change Wednesday, and it goes into effect Thursday. Employees must declare their vaccination status before going without a face covering, though people...
SciencePosted by
Best Life

Scientists Just Made a Startling Discovery About Vaccinated People Who Get COVID

Vaccinations give us some reassurance that we're safe from the novel coronavirus—but since no vaccine is 100 percent effective, you could still catch COVID after getting your shot(s), which is known as a breakthrough infection. However, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has said that not only are these cases very rare—as in, there's only about a 0.01 percent chance—they're also more likely to be asymptomatic or mild, which means the vaccines are working as intended. In recent months, medical experts have said that not only does the vaccine prevent you from developing severe COVID, but vaccinated people who are infected are less likely to transmit the virus. Unfortunately, scientists just recently made a new discovery about breakthrough infections that may debunk that notion. According to a new study out of the University of Washington (UW) Medicine, vaccinated people who get COVID may be more likely to spread the virus than previously believed.
Medical & BiotechMedscape News

Effectiveness of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine Among Residents of Two Skilled Nursing Facilities Experiencing COVID-19 Outbreaks

Amadea Britton, MD; Kara M. Jacobs Slifka, MD; Chris Edens, PhD; Srinivas Acharya Nanduri, MD; Stephen M. Bart, PhD; Nong Shang, PhD; Adora Harizaj, MPH; Jillian Armstrong, MS; Kerui Xu, PhD; Hanna Y. Ehrlich, MPhil; Elizabeth Soda, MD; Gordana Derado, PhD; Jennifer R. Verani, MD; Stephanie J. Schrag, DPhil; John A. Jernigan, MD; Vivian H. Leung, MD; Sunil Parikh, MD.
Public Healthbreakingnewsandreligion.online

The unseen COVID-19 risk for unvaccinated people

The country’s declining COVID-19 case rates present an unrealistically optimistic perspective for half of the nation – the half that is still not vaccinated. As more people receive vaccines, COVID-19 cases are occurring mostly in the increasingly narrow slice of the unprotected population. So The Washington Post adjusted its case, death and hospitalization rates to account for that — and found that in some places, the virus continues to rage among those who haven’t received a shot.